Microsoft to cut up to 70 Irish jobs in latest round of redundancies

Microsoft is expected to cut up to 70 additional jobs at its Irish operations as the tech slowdown continues to hit the industry globally.
These cuts are in addition to the 120 Irish workforce redundancies in February and a further 60 cuts in March.
The tech company has significant operations in Ireland, employing 3,500 people at its office bases in Carmanhall and Leopardstown.
It has been reported that some staff will be redeployed to other parts of the company as part of the cost saving measure.
In January, the company said it will reduce its overall workforce by 10,000 jobs through the end of Q3. This represents less than 5% of its total employee base.