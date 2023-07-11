Microsoft to cut up to 70 Irish jobs in latest round of redundancies

These cuts are in addition to the 120 Irish workforce redundancies in February and a further 60 cuts in March.
Microsoft to cut up to 70 Irish jobs in latest round of redundancies

In January, the company said it will reduce its overall workforce by 10,000 jobs through the end of Q3. This represents less than 5% of its total employee base. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

Tue, 11 Jul, 2023 - 12:30
Cáit Caden

Microsoft is expected to cut up to 70 additional jobs at its Irish operations as the tech slowdown continues to hit the industry globally.

These cuts are in addition to the 120 Irish workforce redundancies in February and a further 60 cuts in March.

The tech company has significant operations in Ireland, employing 3,500 people at its office bases in Carmanhall and Leopardstown.

It has been reported that some staff will be redeployed to other parts of the company as part of the cost saving measure.

In January, the company said it will reduce its overall workforce by 10,000 jobs through the end of Q3. This represents less than 5% of its total employee base.

More in this section

Aer Lingus introduces onboard recycling on short-haul flights into Ireland Aer Lingus introduces onboard recycling on short-haul flights into Ireland
Kerry food producers receive €700k investment as part of seed round Kerry food producers receive €700k investment as part of seed round
Sherry Fitzgerald, auctioneers, estate agents, Dublin, Ireland, Commercial property activity slows dramatically as rate hikes bite 
<p>Gene Murtagh, chief executive officer Gene Murtagh. Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie</p>

Kingspan expects to post record profit for first half of the year 

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd