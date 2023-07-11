New biodiversity programme launched for industry leaders 

Led by broadcaster, Anja Murray, the eight-week course aims to help businesses adopt sustainable practices to enhance biodiversity
New biodiversity programme launched for industry leaders 

Pictured at the launch are, Anja Murray, Broadcaster and Programme Lead at Climate Ready Academy and Ken Stockil, CEO 20Fifty Partners. Picture: Alan Place

Tue, 11 Jul, 2023 - 12:20
Emer Walsh

The Climate Ready Academy, an initiative of Skillnet Ireland has unveiled a new Biodiversity Leaders Programme at the University of Limerick's Sustainability Practitioners Conference.

The eight-week course, led by broadcaster, ecologist and Climate Ready Programme Lead, Anja Murray, aims to guide and empower businesses to adopt responsible and sustainable practices that can promote and enhance biodiversity.

The programme will facilitate professionals across all sectors in implementing Biodiversity Action Plans, an essential requirement of the upcoming Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). 

Speaking about the launch of the new Biodiversity Leaders Programme, Anja Murray said, “The reality of the biodiversity crisis in Ireland is all too clear. Many of our most valuable habitats are in ‘unfavourable’ or ‘poor’ condition, half of our rivers are polluted and more than 60% of Ireland’s wild bird species are in decline."

"Safeguarding the health of the natural environment has never been more crucial. Putting biodiversity high on the agenda of businesses across Ireland will foster the sea-change we need and help reverse the loss and restore ecosystems."

Skillnet Ireland chief executive, Paul Healy said they were committed to expanding programmes that drive the sustainability agenda across the enterprise sector. 

"Skillnet Ireland is working with multiple industry sectors, and directly with companies, to ensure they have a pipeline of the in-demand green skills," Mr Healy continued.

The conference was attended by a number of representatives from Astellas Pharma, Irish Rail, ABP Food Group, Uisce Éireann, Nestlé Wyeth Nutrition, and Repak, demonstrating the impacts of their participation in the Climate Ready Academy and Lean & Green Skillnet programmes.

Ken Stockil, CEO of 20FIFTY Partners, which collaborates with Skillnet Ireland in the design and delivery of the Climate Ready Academy, emphasised the rewarding impact of the programmes, stating, "It has been hugely encouraging to hear about the positive impact that so many sustainability practitioners have made. These companies are leading lights and exemplars for the rest of industry."

"The lesson for other companies is to build their capabilities in-house quickly to ensure they can embrace responsible and sustainable practices for the decarbonised economy and prepare for the opportunities that CSRD will bring."

