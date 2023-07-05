Isme warns online and telephone fraud could cost small businesses €310m annually

The business representative group has urged government to introduce measures that will reduce business fraud in Ireland.
Isme warns online and telephone fraud could cost small businesses €310m annually

Isme said it will be contacting the Minister for Finance, Minister for Enterprise, Minister for the Environment, the Central Bank, ComReg and the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau about measures to tackle fraud hitting business.

Wed, 05 Jul, 2023 - 08:13
Cáit Caden

Business representative group Isme has urged government to introduce measures that will reduce business fraud in Ireland.

The group warned that online and telephone fraud could cost the small business sector €310m annually.

“It is not just these businesses that suffer, consumers are also affected by these types of fraud. This cannot continue, government action is needed,” said Neil McDonnell, CEO of Isme.

Figures release by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) last week showed incidents of crime involving fraud, deception and related offences plunged 41% to 10,366 in the March quarter due to a fall in scams relating to unauthorised online banking transactions and attempts to steal personal or banking information online or by phone.

However, small firms remain exposed. Businesses were conned out of €8m due to invoice fraud and CEO impersonation fraud during 2022, according to figures from FraudSMART included in a Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) report published earlier this year.

Isme said it will be contacting the Minister for Finance, Minister for Enterprise, Minister for the Environment, the Central Bank, ComReg and the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau about measures to tackle fraud hitting business.

Isme said tackling email compromise, scams texts and calls and invoice redirect fraud should be top priorities.

More in this section

Recruiter Morgan McKinley reports sharp fall in professional vacancies Recruiter Morgan McKinley reports sharp fall in professional vacancies
New BoI retail chief pledges to improve customer's financial wellbeing New BoI retail chief pledges to improve customer's financial wellbeing
Ryanair sees 9% passenger growth in June despite disruption Ryanair sees 9% passenger growth in June despite disruption
<p>In response to the ruling a Meta spokesperson said: "We are evaluating the court's decision and will have more to say in due course."</p>

Facebook-owner Meta loses as EU court ruling may boost powers over data breaches

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd