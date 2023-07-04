New BoI retail chief pledges to improve customer's financial wellbeing

New BoI retail chief pledges to improve customer's financial wellbeing

 Bank of Ireland's Susan Russell with Bank of Ireland chief Myles O’Grady, Minister for Finance Michael McGrath, and Jonathan Mitchell of Mitchell & Sons Wine Merchants.

Tue, 04 Jul, 2023 - 18:12

Bank of Ireland has named Susan Russell as its new chief executive to run its Retail Ireland division that covers almost all of its lending activities at home. 

Ms Russell, who has worked at the bank for 23 years in areas that include retail banking, finance, digital, strategy and operations, has pledged to improve the lot of customers. 

"My ambition is to provide practical and compelling customer propositions, that improve customer's financial wellbeing as well as playing a positive role in wider society," she said in a statement.

The appointment comes at a time of huge upheaval in Irish banking following the exits of Ulster Bank and KBC Bank. The two lenders were major rivals to Bank of Ireland and AIB, who, together with Permanent TSB, have now increased their dominance over banking services in the Republic. 

"The Retail Ireland division provides a wide range of consumer banking products, services and channels," Bank of Ireland said.  

"Along with the provision of mortgages, current accounts and personal loans Retail Ireland includes a 169-strong branch network, the bank’s ATM network, day-to-day digital banking channels, a network of contact centres, and New Ireland Assurance", and includes 4,000 people," the bank said. 

Bank of Ireland group chief executive Myles O’Grady said that Ms Russell's experience "coupled with her energy, will be invaluable over the coming period".

Read More

Cork's Paul O'Shea to wind up food ordering app Peckish due to 'unforeseen market changes'

More in this section

Ryanair sees 9% passenger growth in June despite disruption Ryanair sees 9% passenger growth in June despite disruption
Sales prices for Cairn Homes 'relatively flat' despite inflation adding to cost  Sales prices for Cairn Homes 'relatively flat' despite inflation adding to cost 
Cork's Paul O'Shea to wind up food ordering app Peckish due to 'unforeseen market changes' Cork's Paul O'Shea to wind up food ordering app Peckish due to 'unforeseen market changes'
#BankingMoneyOrganisation: Bank of Ireland
<p>In response to the ruling a Meta spokesperson said: "We are evaluating the court's decision and will have more to say in due course."</p>

Facebook-owner Meta loses as EU court ruling may boost powers over data breaches

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd