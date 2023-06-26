Penneys owner raises profit outlook as sales show resilience

Consumers across Europe have defied expectations of a slowdown as spending power is squeezed by high inflation.
Penneys owner raises profit outlook as sales show resilience

Sales were driven by shoppers buying more seasonal clothing and health and beauty products.

Mon, 26 Jun, 2023 - 08:33
James Davey

Penneys owner Associated British Foods on Monday raised its profit outlook for the 2022/23 year as its low-cost fashion business benefited from strong demand for summer ranges in its latest quarter.

Consumers across Europe have defied expectations of a slowdown as spending power is squeezed by high inflation.

Last week rival Next, raised its sales and profit guidance for the year, saying trading had exceeded expectations on the back of warmer weather and consumers' wage increases.

Earlier this month, Zara owner Inditex, reported a strong start to summer, while H&M reported a strong start to June.

AB Foods, which also owns major sugar, grocery, agriculture and ingredients businesses, said it now expected full-year adjusted operating profit, its key profit measure, to be "moderately ahead" of the 1.435 billion pounds made in 2021/22.

It was previously forecasting an outcome broadly in line.

AB Foods said Primark, which Penneys trades as outside Ireland, saw a 13% jump in sales to £1.998 billion in the 12 weeks to May 27, its fiscal third quarter, which was driven by shoppers buying more seasonal clothing and health and beauty products, and from higher average selling prices. Like-for-like sales rose 7%.

It had forecast in April that like-for-like sales growth would moderate in its second half from the 10% achieved in the first half, saying it was cautious about the resilience of consumer spending in the face of an ongoing cost of living crisis.

UK households are in the midst of the biggest two-year squeeze in living standards since comparable records started in the 1950s, according to government forecasters. 

AB Foods, whose shares have risen 24% so far this year, said third-quarter sales in its grocery business, which includes Twinings tea, Jordans cereals and Ovaltine drinks, also rose 13%.

Reuters

More in this section

Jump in tv and film productions using tax incentives Jump in tv and film productions using tax incentives
Dairygold acquires majority shareholding in Dublin-based nutritional provider Dairygold acquires majority shareholding in Dublin-based nutritional provider
No title provided Shein pushes into Europe to boost supply chain beyond China
<p>Executive director of IDA Ireland, Mary Buckley,<br/>TD Hildegarde Naughton, and Liberty IT site lead Darren Muldoon. </p>

Liberty IT announces 100 new jobs in Galway

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd