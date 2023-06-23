Liberty IT announces 100 new jobs in Galway

Liberty Mutual Insurance subsidiary to establish new hub
Liberty IT announces 100 new jobs in Galway

Executive director of IDA Ireland, Mary Buckley,
TD Hildegarde Naughton, and Liberty IT site lead Darren Muldoon.

Fri, 23 Jun, 2023 - 16:55
Ronan Smyth

Liberty IT is to expand its presence in Ireland by establishing a new hub in Galway and creating 100 new jobs over the next two years, it has been announced.

The company is a subsidiary of Liberty Mutual Insurance which already has offices in Dublin and Belfast and employs 650 people on the island.

The new hub will be located in Galway’s Innovation Centre PorterShed which was established in 2016.

Tony Marron, managing director of Liberty IT, said the opening of this new hub gives the company a physical presence in the west of Ireland as "we continue to implement our ambitious growth plans".

"When looking into potential locations, PorterShed was the obvious choice for us as its outstanding contribution to supporting the growth and development of innovative businesses is very much aligned with the ethos of Liberty IT," Mr Marron added.

Liberty IT’s Darren Muldoon has been appointed to be the new site lead for the Galway hub.

The announcement was welcomed by Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney. 

Last week it was reported that Italian insurance company Generali agreed to buy Liberty Mutual’s Irish business for €2.3bn. 

The company originally entered the market in 2011 after taking over Quinn Insurance which had collapsed.

Read More

Irish foreign direct investment reaches €1,217bn

More in this section

No title provided Shein pushes into Europe to boost supply chain beyond China
Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland
Spotify Adds Covid Notices In Effort To Stop Rogan Boycotts Spotify plans new premium tier, expected to include HiFi audio
New jobs
<p>Pictured at the announcement of Dairygold’s acquisition of Vita Actives are (seated) Deepak Sharma, CEO Vita Actives; George MacLeod, General Manager Dairygold Health and Nutrition; (standing) Gerard O’ Dwyer, Dairygold Vice Chairman; Sean O’ Brien, Dairygold Chairman and Conor Galvin, Dairygold CEO. Picture. John Allen </p>

Dairygold acquires majority shareholding in Dublin-based nutritional provider

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd