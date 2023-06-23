Liberty IT announces 100 new jobs in Galway

Liberty IT is to expand its presence in Ireland by establishing a new hub in Galway and creating 100 new jobs over the next two years, it has been announced.
The company is a subsidiary of Liberty Mutual Insurance which already has offices in Dublin and Belfast and employs 650 people on the island.
The new hub will be located in Galway’s Innovation Centre PorterShed which was established in 2016.
Tony Marron, managing director of Liberty IT, said the opening of this new hub gives the company a physical presence in the west of Ireland as "we continue to implement our ambitious growth plans".
"When looking into potential locations, PorterShed was the obvious choice for us as its outstanding contribution to supporting the growth and development of innovative businesses is very much aligned with the ethos of Liberty IT," Mr Marron added.
Liberty IT’s Darren Muldoon has been appointed to be the new site lead for the Galway hub.
The announcement was welcomed by Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney.
Last week it was reported that Italian insurance company Generali agreed to buy Liberty Mutual’s Irish business for €2.3bn.
The company originally entered the market in 2011 after taking over Quinn Insurance which had collapsed.