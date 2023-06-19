Mexican food chain Boojum acquired by UK company

Mexican fast-food chain Boojum has been acquired by casual dining business, Azzurri, with the UK group taking a controlling interest in the 14-site franchise.

Acquired for an undisclosed amount, the purchase will see the popular chain join a portfolio comprising of ASK Italian, Zizzi and Coco di Mama, having being acquired from private equity firm, Renatus Capital Partners.

First opening in Belfast in 2007, the Mexican-themed food franchise has expanded across Northen Ireland and into the Republic, now operating 14 sites across the Island of Ireland with a restaurant in Cork, Limerick, Galway and six in Dublin.

In 2015, the chain was acquired by Renatus and brothers, David and Andrew Maxwell, with more than 300 people now employed by the company.

Last year, Boojum's holding company, Modern Restaurant Concepts which is a subsidiary of Renatus, reported a turnover of more than £24m (€28.1m), with gross profit exceeding £17m (€19.9m).

Returning to profit in 2021 following extensive expansion costs, the company reported earning before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of £3.3m (€3.87m) in 2022, with operating profit exceeding £2m (€2.36m).

Following the purchase, David Maxwell, now Managing Director of Boojum, said the deal will help them as they plan to expand across the Irish Sea, adding that the announcement is "a hugely exciting development for Boojum."

The chain's acquirer, Azzurri, is one of the UK's largest casual dining businesses, employing more than 5,500 people across more than 200 restaurants. Commenting on the deal, group chief executive, Steve Holmes said “Boojum is a very strong business, with devoted customers and an exceptionally talented team.

"It is a really good fit for Azzurri as the business will add a new dimension to our portfolio given it offers a different cuisine, a different occasion and serves a younger demographic. We look forward to working with David and the team to seize the massive opportunity in the Mexican fast-casual segment.”