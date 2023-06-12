Sky Ireland fined €54,000 by ComReg after withholding information from customer bills

Sky Ireland has been hit with a €54,000 fine after failing to put necessary information on a number of customer bills over the past two years.

It was found that the provider withheld consumer references - the numbers needed to switch service providers - on customer bills.

Issuing the fine, the Commission for Communications Regulation (ComReg) said Sky Ireland Limited paid the sum instead of facing prosecution after it failed to include all the necessary consumer information on its customer bills.

The fine comes after a number of customers contacted ComReg to report issues switching from Sky, with the lack of information making it increasingly difficult to migrate to alternative service providers.

Detailing its decision, the commission said that service providers should include all consumer references on all bills to prevent customers from having to contact their current provider when they decide to switch.

Following the investigation, it was found that the company omitted consumer reference across both online and paper bills, with Sky confirming to ComReg that the online bills were rectified in April 2021, with paper bills being resolved just a few months ago in December 2022.

Paying the sum earlier this month, Sky was issued with 36 notices from ComReg, with the regulator saying it will continue to monitor complaints that it receives following on from its decision.