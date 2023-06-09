Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Tourism Ireland, UPMC, Workvivo, Volkswagen, Global Innovators Ireland and Velo Coffee Roasters.

Alice Mansergh has been appointed as the new CEO designate with Tourism Ireland, effective in September. She has wide experience working with travel industry partners and has served on the board of Fáilte Ireland for the past five years. She is currently MD for Google customer solutions, UK & Ireland, and corporate reputation lead for Google’s EMEA HQ, based in Dublin. She has 20 years strategic leadership experience, specialising in marketing, consumer brand engagement strategies and corporate responsibility. She joined Google in 2004 and has served in a range of senior roles. She holds a degree in Irish and English Literature from TCD and studied leadership development with IMI.

Eamonn Fitzgerald, managing director of healthcare business UPMC Ireland, has been appointed as president of the prestigious European Hospital and Healthcare Federation (HOPE). This role positions Mr Fitzgerald at the forefront of shaping healthcare policies and promoting excellence in healthcare delivery across Europe. As an accomplished leader in the healthcare industry, Eamonn Fitzgerald, in his capacity as MD of UPMC Ireland, has overseen the successful establishment and expansion of UPMC's presence in the country, fostering collaborations, and providing cutting-edge healthcare solutions to patients. He said that he is looking forward to working with his colleagues and the healthcare community to address the industry’s challenges and opportunities.

Gillian French, chief people strategist at Workvivo, has been appointed as a non-executive director with Datalex, a digital airline retail products and software solutions company. She replaces Dermot Halpin on the board following his recent appointment as executive chair of Drake Software. Gillian is a veteran people leader, organisational behaviourist, senior executive coach, and HR strategist with over 20 years' experience, notably in the hotel industry with Jury Doyle Group, then as chief people officer for CarTrawler and for Cubic Telecom. She is passionate about people strategy, building resilient and sustainable organisational culture and improving global employee experience. She is also a board advisor with ReganWall law firm.

Alan Bateson has been appointed as the new brand director for Volkswagen Passenger Cars Ireland. He takes over from Rodolfo Calixto, who has moved to Volkswagen Group China. Alan will the brand in Ireland as it transitions towards emobility and strives to meet its ambitious sustainability goals. He brings a wealth of experience, joining from his previous role as brand director for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. Prior to that he was head of aftersales for Volkswagen Group Ireland from 2009. Last year, he led the introduction of the brand’s first electric vehicle, the Volkswagen ID. Buzz. Working closely with the Volkswagen team, Alan will ensure Volkswagen continues to innovate.

Dr Simon Boucher has been appointed as CEO with Global Innovators Ireland (GII), the company behind the Innovate for Ireland (I4I) initiative. He was previously CEO of the Irish Management Institute (IMI) for from 2013-22; he led IMI’s historic merger with UCC, and doubled the scale of IMI’s activities. He also established IMI in the global elite of leadership development, entering the prestigious Financial Times Global Top 50 Ranking and achieving AACSB accreditation. He was previously a research fellow at Trinity College Dublin, and worked in the European Commission and Accenture. He has been recognised as one of the top 100 CEOs in Ireland on three occasions.

Tom Gannon, entrepreneur and strategic advisor, has been appointed as a non-executive director with Velo Coffee Roasters in Cork. He brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the organisation from his years of experience in the food industry. He helped deliver success across brands such as Red Bull, Fulfill and Cali Cali. His goal is to accelerate Velo Coffee's growth to the next level, expanding the brand across Ireland and internationally. Velo has grown its team every year as they work continually to build and improve the brand and the product. "I am delighted to join Velo and am looking forward to collaborating with the talented team here to drive the company forward," said Tom.