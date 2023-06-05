British Airways, Boots, and the BBC hit by payroll hack

The cybersecurity breach also affecting the government of Nova Scotia in Canada occurred at their payroll provider, Zellis, which said it was exposed by MOVEit file transfer software
Mon, 05 Jun, 2023 - 19:38

Tens of thousands of employees of British Airways, Boots, and the BBC were among those who had their personal data exposed following a wide-ranging breach centered on a popular file transfer tool, the organisations have confirmed.

BA, Boots, and the BBC said the breach occurred at their payroll provider, Zellis. The provincial government of Nova Scotia in Canada was also hit.

The data from Zellis and the Nova Scotia government was exposed through their use of MOVEit file transfer software, both organisations said in separate statements. Zellis did not immediately respond when asked how many customers were affected.

In a statement, Nova Scotia’s cyber security and digital solutions minister Colton LeBlanc said his residents “will have questions, and we do, too”.

British Airways, owned by IAG, said it had notified affected employees and was providing them with support. Part of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Boots said the attack had included some of its employees’ personal details. The BBC said it was working with Zellis “as they urgently investigate the extent of the breach”.

MOVEit has been at the centre of security industry concerns after its maker, Progress Software, disclosed a flaw last week that could have allowed hackers to intercept data being exchanged through it.

Microsoft said it believed the group behind the hacks was Lace Tempest, the nickname assigned to online extortionists who run the Cl0p ransomware site. The earliest known data breach due to the bug occurred on May 27, researchers at Google’s Mandiant threat intelligence group said in a report published last week.

There was no immediate response to an email seeking comment from the hackers. Boots employs over 50,000 people in Britain. British Airways has about 30,000 staff, and the BBC employs more than 21,000 people.

  • Reuters

Bringing cybersecurity knowledge to a wider audience

