BNY Mellon director takes on gender balance role with B4BB

BNY Mellon director Carol Andrews has been named as co-chair of Balance for Better Business (B4BB), the independent review group created by Government to help improve gender balance in senior business leadership in Ireland.

Managing director and global head of client service delivery at BNY Mellon, Carol takes over from outgoing co-chair Julie Sinnamon. Carol joins B4BB co-chair Aongus Hegarty. The appointment was announced by Simon Coveney, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

B4BB co-chair, Aongus Hegarty, said: “It has been a pleasure to co-lead this initiative with Julie since 2021. Julie has made an invaluable contribution to helping businesses to see gender balance as an essential element of cultural change.

“I’m excited to welcome Carol. Over the coming year, we will work together to ensure that women are not prevented from advancing to senior leadership roles.”

A member of the B4BB review group since it was established in 2018, Carol brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role both in a leadership capacity as well as having a broad range of experience in the area of gender diversity in the workplace.

Carol is a graduate of the Women’s Leadership Forum, a Harvard Business School leadership development programme. She is also a founder, former country lead and a current steering committee member of the 30% Club Ireland.

The Government founded the Balance for Better Business (B4BB) review group in July 2018 to improve and promote gender balance at board and leadership level of Irish business. The aim is for this in turn to drive better business and societal outcomes.

Aongus Hegarty previously worked at Dell Technologies for more than 20 years, most recently as president of Dell Technologies for International Markets. In addition to his role at B4BB, Aongus is a member of the 30% Club Ireland advisory group, a member of the Special Olympics Ireland Council of Patrons, chair of the Munster Rugby Commercial Advisory Group, and an independent member to the external oversight body of the Defence Forces.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney said: “Carol has been an active member of the B4BB review group since 2018 and with her impressive background and commitment to gender equality, will be instrumental in helping us achieve our goals. She will join Aongus Hegarty in the co-chair position and I’ve no doubt they will build on the positive momentum achieved to date.

"I’d like to thank our outgoing co-chair Julie Sinnamon for her efforts over the past two years. During that time Ireland has become one of the top 10 countries in the EU27 for female Board representation. The ISEQ20 have also exceeded their target for women on boards by the end of 2023 while all Listed companies now have an average female representation of 32% at board level."