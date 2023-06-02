Promoting female leaders a priority for Circle K, says boss

Garage forecourt retailer Circle K has promoted Gillian McGowran to market development director, with her predecessor Judy Glover moving to head of European merchandising with Circle K in Europe.

With Circle K Ireland for 12 years, Gillian will now lead the marketing strategy as well as category and supply chain management. Gillian’s prior roles included senior manager franchise channel and head of marketing. She previously worked in retail with Boots Ireland for 13 years.

With Circle K since 2009, Judy will oversee eight markets across Europe, working closely with the leadership at Circle K Ireland. Her prior roles have included senior category manager, head of category management and senior market development director.

Judy was instrumental to the rebrand from Topaz to Circle K. Before that, she worked for Tesco Ireland for over five years.

Gordon Lawlor, managing director at Circle K Ireland, said: “Investing in our people is a key priority for us. Gillian and Judy are both longstanding members of the Circle K team here in Ireland and I look forward to seeing them progress in their new roles.

“Promoting female leaders within the business is a key priority for us, in Ireland our leadership roles are currently 50/50 up to BU Leader, and we want to continue this into the future.”

Gillian has a degree in Marketing from the Marketing Institute of Ireland and a professional diploma in Management and Leadership from UCD Professional Academy.

Judy holds a diploma in Purchasing and Materials Management, and a degree in Industrial Purchasing Management from Carlow IT.