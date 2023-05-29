Owner of Noodlee restaurants announces ambitious expansion plans despite industry staff shortages 

Cork restaurateur Song Ye said the ongoing staff shortages in hospitality has become a challenge but said he still plans on opening 15 new eateries in the county through a €3m investment.

The owner of restaurants Fudi and Noodlee said his expansion plans would create around 200 jobs if he can get people to fill them.

Mr Ye said it has been difficult to find staff to make the dishes but said he wanted to support the local economy in Cork by embracing the challenge of hiring staff with no experience and investing time to train them.

The planned restaurants will be part of the popular local Chinese street food chain Noodlee and are expected to open in the coming months.

Mr Ye decided to expand the brand following the success of two of his two restaurants located in Avenue De Rennes in Mahon, and the flagship store next to UCC on Western Road.

Three additional outlets in Carrigaline, Fermoy and Mallow will open in the coming weeks.

Noodlee restaurants are also set to open in Douglas, Ballincollig and Middleton shortly after their newest stores open, followed by an additional three stores in Blackpool, Mayfield and Cobh, with discussions continuing for other locations.

Mr Ye said that the long-term goal for the brand is to become an international franchise. There is currently one Noodlee restaurant in the UK.