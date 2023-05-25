Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Heineken Ireland, Holmes, Irish Emergency Alliance, EssenceMediacom, Childhood Services Ireland and Barretstown.

Orla Joyce has been appointed to the management team of Heineken Ireland. She joined the Cork-based brewery in 2014 as head of legal, where she has been instrumental in building a strong legal function. A native of Cork, Orla holds a degree in Law from UCC. She trained as a solicitor with A&L Goodbody solicitors in Dublin and worked in the firm’s commercial litigation department for over 15 years. She previously worked as a senior in-house legal advisor with Ervia on the establishment of the first national water utility. She has also lectured on Commercial Law for many years with the Law Society and Griffith College.

Stephen Walker has been appointed as corporate partner with law firm Holmes. He joined the firm in 2020 as of counsel, having spent 14 years with Dublin law firm Whitney Moore, including eight years as managing partner. He is a highly experienced corporate lawyer, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, shareholder arrangements, commercial contracts, corporate restructurings, corporate governance and commercial advisory matters. As corporate partner, Stephen will be based in Holmes’ Dublin office and will head up the corporate team as it continues to grow. Holmes O'Malley Sexton LLP rebranded to Holmes and Homs Assist in 2021, with offices in Limerick, Dublin, Cork and London.

Liz O’Donnell, journalist, broadcaster and former TD and Minister of State, has been appointed to chair the board of the Irish Emergency Alliance, a voluntary role. The IEA is a group of humanitarian agencies responding to major emergencies worldwide. She was first elected to Dublin City Council in 1991. She was vice-chair of the Women’s Political Association and worked on the presidential campaign of Mary Robinson. She was a TD for Dublin South. She was Minister of State for Overseas Development and Human Rights. A media columnist and broadcaster, she is also chair of the Road Safety Authority. She studied at TCD Law School.

Laura Murphy has been appointed as digital director with EssenceMediacom Ireland, the media planning and buying agency. She will lead the operations for clients across digital channels. She joins from her role as digital director with Wavemaker, another GroupM agency in Toronto, Canada. She was also previously senior media planner with Isobar in Canada, and as account manager with Dentsu in Ireland. Laura holds a degree in Global Business from Dublin City University. She also holds Digital Marketing certifications with Google, Amazon, DoubleClick, Avado and the European Association of Communications Agencies. “I look forward to contributing to the culture of innovation and excellence at EssenceMediacom,” said Laura.

Regina Bushell, managing director of Groveland’s Childcare, has been appointed as the new chair of Childhood Services Ireland, the Ibec group representing the childcare sector. Regina is an early learning and care expert with experience in designing and managing state of the art child care centres. She is also chair of Seas Suas, which represents independent early learning and care providers nationwide. She is a member of Athlone Chamber Of Commerce, and is a director of the RTÉ All Ireland Drama Festival. “I am thrilled to represent and support services in the early learning and care sector during this time of transition and increased regulation,” Regina said.

Anne Heraty has been appointed as chair of Barretstown children’s charity. She first joined the board of Barretstown in 2019. A business leader and entrepreneur, the Longford native brings a wealth of experience to the board. She founded recruitment firm CPL Resources in 1989, and became the first female CEO of an Irish-listed company a decade later. She is a board member of Kingspan Group, Ibec and Outsourcing Inc. She is chair of the judging panel of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year. She won the Irish Times Business Person of the Year for 2021 and holds a BA degree in Mathematics and Economics from UCD.