Cinema chain operator Cineworld expects to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July

Cineworld expects to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in July, the cinema chain operator said on Thursday, adding that its proposed restructuring received the support of lenders holding about 99% of its legacy debt facilities.

The world's second-largest movie theatre chain operator after AMC Entertainment had filed for U. bankruptcy protection in September to try and restructure its massive debt.

Earlier this month, Cineworld received US court approval to raise $2.26bn as part of its bid to exit from bankruptcy, after reaching a settlement with a minority faction of lenders that had opposed parts of the exit financing.

Cineworld, which had scrapped plans to sell some or all its businesses after failing to find a buyer, is scheduled to seek final court approval of its bankruptcy restructuring on June 12.

The chain had taken on heavy debt to acquire US chain Regal, but the covid-19 pandemic pushed it into distress after lockdowns delayed the release and production of blockbuster movies and shuttered cinemas for months. In Ireland, the company operates the country's largest cinema on Parnell Street, Dublin.

In April, Cineworld announced plans to emerge from bankruptcy during the first half of this year, with chief executive, Mooky Greidinger saying at the time, "This agreement with our lenders represents a 'vote-of-confidence' in our business and significantly advances Cineworld towards achieving its long-term strategy in a changing entertainment environment."

"Cineworld has determined that absent an all-cash bid significantly in excess of the value established under the proposed restructuring, the marketing process as it relates to the Group's business in the US, the UK and Ireland will be terminated."

The company said it would continue to consider proposals for the sale of its 'Rest of World' business, which accounted for about 13% of its revenue in 2021 and comprises operations in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania and Israel.

