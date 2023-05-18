BT plans to cut 55,000 jobs as fibre roll-out ends and AI comes of age      

BT Group has announced plans to cut 55,000 workers by the end of the decade, with around 10,000 of those cuts at the telecoms firm related to digitisation, automation, and artificial intelligence (AI).

The technology will allow the company to operate “more efficiently,” BT chief executive Philip Jansen said, noting that the company has filed more AI patents than any other in the UK. While AI won’t account for all the job losses, the technology will help BT replace some workers in IT and digital services, who will be gradually phased out.