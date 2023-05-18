BT plans to cut 55,000 jobs as fibre roll-out ends and AI comes of age      

BT plans to cut 55,000 jobs as fibre roll-out ends and AI comes of age      

While AI won’t account for all the job losses, the technology will help BT replace some workers in IT and digital services, who will be gradually phased out.

Thu, 18 May, 2023 - 15:33
Thomas Seal

BT Group has announced plans to cut 55,000 workers by the end of the decade, with around 10,000 of those cuts at the telecoms firm related to digitisation, automation, and artificial intelligence (AI).  

The technology will allow the company to operate “more efficiently,” BT chief executive Philip Jansen said, noting that the company has filed more AI patents than any other in the UK. While AI won’t account for all the job losses, the technology will help BT replace some workers in IT and digital services, who will be gradually phased out.

Many customer service chats are already being handled by a bot, which is consistently awarded a high customer satisfaction ranking, Mr Jansen claimed in a call with investors following the company releasing its earnings report. AI will also help manage traffic on the company’s network, he said.

“Managing traffic, predicting traffic more accurately, it’s people-intensive. You won’t need it any more,” Mr Jansen said.

The company announced plans to reduce its staff, which includes full-time employees and contractors, by as much as 42%. 

The job cuts will come after the company completes an overhaul of its older copper network to faster fibre-optics and will help it meet plans to slash expenses by £3bn (€3.4bn) a year by 2025 from 2020 levels. 

Earlier this week, British rival Vodafone announced plans to reduce headcount by 11,000 over the next three years. Mr Jansen at BT has been weighing more dramatic job cuts since at least 2019.

 Bloomberg

Read More

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

More in this section

ISIF backs Elkstone's €100m early-stage venture capital fund ISIF backs Elkstone's €100m early-stage venture capital fund
DENIS SCANNELL HMV set to open its first Irish store in seven years
US firms UDC and PPG open new manufacturing site in Shannon US firms UDC and PPG open new manufacturing site in Shannon
technology
<p>New roles: (top row) Vibe Herlitschek, Cian Murphy, Áine McCleary; (bottom row) Pat O’Doherty, Alan Hannigan, Tom Curran.</p>

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd