Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Monta, TEKenable, Bank of Ireland, Business in the Community Ireland, SYS Group and Lockton Ireland.

Vibe Herlitschek has been appointed as vice-president of people and culture with Monta, a software company in the EV charging industry. She will lead the recruiting of new staff, with plans to increase the company’s global headcount to 300-500 in the next two years. She brings prior experience in developing and scaling positive company cultures and attracting top talent from her previous roles at Unity Technologies, People Ventures and Goodiebox. In less than two years, Monta has expanded from its homebase in Denmark across several countries including, Norway, Sweden, Germany, the UK, Ireland, and Austria and has a user base of 80,000, 450 partners and 160 employees.

Cian Murphy has been promoted to the position of service delivery manager, specialising in Microsoft Platforms at TEKenable, the technology services company. He will be responsible for managing the MS platform and delivering transformative technology to customers. He will engage with relevant business divisions and his team to ensure business processes are agreed to consistently high levels for implementation. Prior to taking up this position, Cian was senior project manager at tekenable for one and a half years; before that he was project manager at Fiserv for two and a half years. Cian is currently completing an MSc in Work and Organisation Behaviour from the University of Limerick.

Áine McCleary has been appointed as chief customer officer (CCO) with Bank of Ireland; a new role, she will be an advocate for the customer across the group. She will develop a groupwide customer strategy to help improve customer attraction, retention, and satisfaction. Áine joined the bank in 2000, holding a wide variety of senior roles in global markets and retail banking. From 2018-21, she was director of distribution channels with a team of 3,000 serving personal and business customers. Most recently, she played a leadership role in the group’s acquisition strategy. Áine served as president of the Institute of Banking from 2018 to 2019.

Pat O’Doherty, former CEO of ESB, has been appointed as chair of Business in the Community Ireland, which works with business on corporate social responsibility. He replaces Ronan Murphy, who has retired from the board after serving as chair for two consecutive three-year terms. Pat brings expertise, leadership and insight, as well as a passion for inclusion and sustainability. While CEO of ESB, he led its transition to a low carbon future. His joins at an exciting time for BITCI, whose 2022-25 Strategic Action Plan seeks to grow its membership, expand the reach of its employment and education initiatives and raise the bar on collective business action.

Alan Hannigan has been promoted to chief financial officer with SYS Group, the financial services group in Nenagh, Co Tipperary. He joined in 2021 as group financial controller, and will now oversee accounting and finance. Alan has over 10 years' experience in accounting and finance roles. He previously worked with Deloitte in finance roles across aircraft leasing (PAFS Ireland) and fintech (Global Payments) industries. He holds a BComm from UCC, a professional diploma in Applied Alternative Investments from UCD and is an ACA qualified chartered accountant. SYS Group has €315m of assets under management. As well as Nenagh, SYS Group has offices in Dublin, Cork and Waterford.

Tom Curran has been appointed as head of wellbeing at Lockton Ireland, part of the global insurance brokerage. Tom brings more than 20 years’ experience in leading teams bringing expert support and advice to clients. He joins from Deloitte, Ireland, where he was a senior manager in health and social care consulting. In leading the wellbeing business at Lockton, he will liaise primarily with corporate clients who endeavour to develop robust employee benefits programmes to meet the evolving wellbeing needs of their employees. Tom will design bespoke benefits packages for clients and select suitable providers for their wellbeing programmes while promoting engagement of staff in these plans.