IKEA to trial collections from Tesco carparks

IKEA has launched a new pilot service in collaboration with Tesco, where customers can collect their furniture orders from a collection point in their local Tesco carpark.

The “Collect Near You” service is being trialled for an initial six months at carparks in three Tesco stores: Mitchelstown in Cork, Drogheda in Louth, and Naas in Kildare.

From today, IKEA customers can collect their orders from the new collection points, by selecting the Tesco collection service when checking out online.

Following signage within the Tesco carparks, customers will arrive at a designated pick-up point at their chosen date and time and meet with a delivery driver who will hand their order over to them.

The collection service is free if the order is over €200, while orders under €200 will cost €15. Currently when ordering online at IKEA, delivery for larger furniture items can cost up to €60.

IKEA plans to roll out six more collection sites later this year, including another location in Cork, as well as in Limerick, Galway, Waterford, Tipperary and Wexford.

Martyn Allan, Market Manager for IKEA in Ireland, said that the partnership with Tesco is an opportunity to bring IKEA closer to a wider audience.

“Collaborating with Tesco to test-and-trial convenient, accessible, and affordable collection services across key locations in Ireland is a real source of pride for us,” he said.

Ingka Group (Ingka Holding B.V. and its controlled entities) operates 392 IKEA stores across 32 countries, with Ireland’s only full-sized store in Ballymun “one of the most successful IKEA stores in the world”. The Dublin store was the “highest performing” in the entire global IKEA network coming out of the pandemic in 2020.

IKEA’s new 450,000 sq ft Customer Distribution Centre in west Dublin is set to open early next year. It will create 120 jobs and enable IKEA to process online orders directly from Ireland, increase product availability and reduce delivery times.

In addition to the new facility, IKEA has recently opened its latest plan and order point in Cork's Douglas Village Shopping Centre, marking the fourth IKEA plan and order point to open in Ireland within the past 12 months. The new facility will join the existing locations in Drogheda, Naas, and St. Stephen's Green, with more planned to open by the end of the year.