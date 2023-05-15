Analog Devices to create 600 new jobs in Limerick

The new jobs will bring Analog's total workforce in Ireland to over 2,000 people.
Kavitha Santhanesh and Laura Hartnett of Analog Devices.

Mon, 15 May, 2023 - 07:07
David Kent

Analog Devices is to create an estimated 600 new jobs as part of a major investment in a new research and development facility at its Limerick base.

The site at Raheen Business Park is Analog's European base, with the company announcing a new €630 million investment to enable "the construction of a new, state-of-the-art, 45,000 sq-ft Research & Development and manufacturing facility".

Speaking about the investment, Analog Devices Ireland CEO and Chair Vincent Roche said: "Since 1976, Ireland has been a critical innovation center for ADI, thanks to its strong academic and research organizations, business ecosystem, and progressive government leadership, 

This next-generation semiconductor manufacturing facility and expanded R&D team will further extend ADI Limerick’s global influence. 

"Through organic R&D and close collaboration with our customers and ecosystem partners, we are striving to solve some of the world’s greatest challenges and enable a more efficient, safer, and sustainable future."

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the announcement is "really significant".

In a statement, he said: "This massive €630 million investment is great news for local employment with lots of jobs being created during the construction phase, and 600 high-end graduate jobs. It means a significant expansion in the size and scale of ADI’s research, innovation, and development, leading to new, highly innovative products. 

This investment will also mean lots of spin-off jobs and contracts for local SMEs and Irish-owned businesses. 

"The future is digital. There can be no such future without microchips and it’s great that Ireland is such an important player in the supply chain."

