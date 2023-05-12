Money woes are raising people's anxiety, burnout, absenteeism

Financial worries are adding to people’s workplace stress and anxieties, resulting in poor concentration, heightened absenteeism and burnout, a new report has found.

Those aged under 35 are experiencing negative emotions and feelings more frequently at work than their older peers, according to the study by digital mental health company Amwell, whose Silvercloud digital platform helps employers engage with their employees’ mental wellness.

The ‘Meeting the Challenge: Workplace Mental Health in Ireland Today’ report features ten in-depth interviews with HR managers and survey responses of 500 employees, with analysis from a selection of wellness and other organisational experts.

One of those was Sir Cary Cooper, Professor of Organisational Psychology at Alliance Manchester Business School, who also refers to a 2022 survey by Mental Health Ireland which found that just 39% of employees felt their workplace had strong mental health policies in place; 33% also said their company did not adhere to their own policies.

“Employers were beginning to act before Covid, but it was the low-hanging fruit. It was mindfulness at lunch, counselling, wellbeing champions, and massages at your desk,” said Prof Cooper. “Don’t get me wrong, these are great, they can help an individual solve their problem, but that’s not being strategic. Being strategic is stopping the organisation from damaging people in the first place so they don’t have to rely so much on this support.

“Employers don’t connect people leaving the business with the fact that they’re unhappy. Very few do exit interviews. I’ve heard senior partners in accounting and law firms saying, ‘Oh, we expect turnover’. It’s stupid. People will leave if they’re not happy; if you like going into work, you’re going to produce,” Prof Cooper said.

The quite broad report by Amwell also cites a 2021 study by the Health Promotion Research Centre at NUI Galway suggesting that using a clinically proven digital mental health solution, such as the SilverCloud platform, is good — but not enough in isolation.

Covid has sharpened the focus of many companies on caring for people’s wellbeing, aligning goals ranging from staff retention to profitability. The HR experts cited in the report also share the view that managers have a critical role to play in supporting workplace wellbeing.

Prof Cary Cooper said: “We have about 40% of line managers who naturally have the emotional intelligence and interpersonal skills to do their job. There’s possibly another 40% who don’t have these skills but are trainable, and 10% to 20% who are untrainable — they just shouldn’t be in a manager role.”

In highlighting the need to offer managers training around wellness subjects, Amwell’s report also cites leaders in HR and ESG and organisational psychologists. The report highlights the value of gathering data on people to help them measure their wellness.

Amwell notes that digital cognitive behaviour therapy (CBT), as delivered by the SilverCloud platform, is underpinned by nearly two decades of clinical research, cited in over 4,700 publications. It notes that 56% of users with a clinical diagnosis of anxiety and depression were free of diagnosis after three months, and that 85% experienced improvement in their symptoms.

Employee responses to the survey suggested that workplace productivity is heavily impacted in cases of anxiety and burnout. Those aged over 35 and those with children were less likely to rate their mental health as ‘good’.

Half of those aged under 35 have felt stressed, anxious, burnt out and overwhelmed at work in the past six months, with long working hours a significant driver of this negative mental health among this cohort. While for those aged 35+, balancing work and home life is reported to have the biggest negative impact on mental health.

The research found that when employees are struggling with negative feelings or emotions at work, concentration, productivity, and quality of work are the areas that are most impacted.

Absenteeism also is commonplace with six in ten claiming to have taken one or more days off due to their own mental health needs over the past six months.

Within companies that currently offer a digital mental health or wellbeing solution, 72% of employees claim to have availed of it when provided and 92% claim that the solution was beneficial to their general wellbeing and mental health.

Read More Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Dr Dan Duffy, digital health scientist with Amwell.

Dr Dan Duffy, digital health scientist with Amwell, said: "We are seeing a shift in employers' attitudes to the need for supporting their teams’ mental health. This study shows concerning statistics, the current socio-economic landscape is showing that mental wellbeing is becoming ever more important, and technology can and is playing a pivotal role in scaling supports.

“At Amwell, we work with organisations across all sectors to develop mental wellbeing solutions to prioritise employee wellbeing and address mental health solutions in the workplace.”