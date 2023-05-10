Sharp rise in Irish mortgage rates as ECB hikes extend to consumers 

The average interest rate on a new mortgage increased dramatically by 62 basis points, with total volumes down 30%
Wed, 10 May, 2023 - 12:46
Emer Walsh

Irish mortgage rates rose by a sharp 62 basis points in March as continued hikes from the European Central Bank pass through to Irish customers.

Rising to 3.54%, the average interest rate on a new mortgages increased dramatically from just 2.92% a month prior, with the rate at which Irish mortgage interest is growing outpacing all other Eurozone countries.

March figures represent a new three-year high for mortgage rates, with the average interest rate charged on new fixed-rate mortgages - accounting for 93% of all new mortgages - rising to 3.44%, up from 2.83% in February.

As rates rise, the total volume of new mortgages has fallen dramatically, decreasing by almost 30% from €1.06bn in February to €732m in March, while total volumes across the Eurozone increased by more than 21% in the same period.

Despite the notable jump, Ireland still has one of the lowest mortgage rates in the Eurozone, ahead of just France and Malta while remaining marginally higher than the Euro area average.

However, Ireland's low rates at a Eurozone standard has resulted from more expensive rates charged across other countries, with similar mortgage rates to what Ireland has now putting them among the highest in Europe in four years ago, second to just Greece at the end of 2019.

Across the now 20-nation union, average rates increased by 19 basis points, compared to Ireland's 62 basis point rise, with the average mortgage rate across the Eurozone now at 3.52% - almost three times the rate it was 18 months ago.

So far, Ireland's main banks have been slow to pass ECB rate hikes onto its consumers, with this likely to soon change.

Since July, the ECB has hiked rates by 3.75 percentage points, but according to Darragh Cassidy of Bonkers.ie, the 'generosity' exhibited by Ireland's main banks has largely come at the expense of savers.

"Savings rates in Ireland are still miserable," Mr Cassidy explains. "The best rate from the Irish banks is just 1.50% with PTSB. And BOI only pays a maximum of 0.75%. However deposit rates over 3% are now widely available in Europe."

Urging mortgage-holders on trackers and variable rates to assess their options as soon as possible, Mr Cassidy warned that further hikes from the ECB will likely continue into the summer, estimating rates as high as 4.25% by the end of August.

His comments follow statements by ECB board member, Isabel Schnabel, who yesterday warned there was "no doubt" the ECB needed to do more to bring down inflation, especially among core prices.

Last month, mortgage providers, EBS announced hikes in their variable rates of 0.35% following increases of 0.75% on fixed-rate mortgages just a month prior, with Finance Ireland, Permanent TSB and Bank of Ireland also increasing interest on fixed-mortgages by between 0.5%-0.75%.

