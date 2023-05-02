Tech firm Viatel acquires Irish arm of Sungard AS as it expands its portfolio 

Tech company Viatel, which has a base in Limerick, has acquired the Irish arm of US cloud services provider Sungard Availability Services for an undisclosed sum.

Irish telecoms operator and connectivity provider Viatel completed the deal as part of a plan to expand its portfolio.

The acquisition makes Viatel a “one stop cloud shop”, said its CEO Paul Rellis.

“Sungard AS delivers innovative and critical services from bases in Ireland, the US, and India. We are excited to bring this global customer base, reach, influence, and expertise under the Viatel Technology Group umbrella, and we welcome the team to Viatel,” he said.

Viatel’s latest purchase comes one year after Sungard filed for bankruptcy for the second time in three years, citing financial challenges including the pandemic, reduction in IT spending, and energy inflation.

Viatel is a cloud, connectivity, cybersecurity, and digital transformation solutions provider for over 4,000 Irish and international customers, with subsidiary locations in Cork, Limerick, and Louth, and headquartered in Dublin.

It said the addition of Sungard AS’ will “further expand the company’s footprint in existing and adjacent markets”.

This is the eighth acquisition by Viatel since 2020, and with the acquisition of Sungard AS the group expects annual revenues to exceed €90m and employees to grow to 310 employees.

Viatel was founded in 1991 and its European business was bought was purchased in 2013 by the Dundalk telecoms company Digiweb.

Since then it has completed a series of acquisitions including bought Limerick-based digital transformation services provider, ActionPoint and Cork-based Nova Telecom.