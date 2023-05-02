Cork's BrewDog bar closes after just nine months in operation

Scottish bar BrewDog, which opened in Cork city in July last year has closed suddenly after just nine months in operation, a spokesperson for the company confirmed this morning.

The bar was opened as a franchise by Cork owners, Westside Leisure, who also operate several pubs and nightclubs across the city including An Bróg, Alibi, Voodoo Rooms, Barbella and Barbarosa.

Citing a tough economic backdrop, a spokesperson for BrewDog told the Irish Examiner, "Unfortunately our partner in Cork has taken the decision to close the Cork bar. We hope to bring BrewDog back to Cork as soon as we can."

Located in the former Grand Central Social site on James Street which was also operated by Westside Leisure, the Cork franchise was one of more than 100 BrewDog bars worldwide, first opening in Scotland in 2017.

The Cork franchise's social media channels disappeared overnight, with the James Street bar also being removed from BrewDog's official website, leaving just one Irish location remaining - The company's first bar in Dublin's docklands which opened in 2019.

In December, BrewDog lost its B Corp status less than two years after joining the scheme, which offers certification of a company’s ethical commitment to the environment, community and staff.

It followed an apology issued by BrewDog after former workers alleged that a “culture of fear” existed within the business, with “toxic attitudes” directed towards junior staff.

It is understood that B Lab, the organisation that issues B Corp certificates, launched an investigation after staff submitted complaints following a BBC documentary, "Disclosure: The Truth About Brewdog," which looked at the brewer’s workplace culture.

Following its launch last July, BrewDog's establishment in Cork city was met with protests from activists who cited past mistreatment allegations against the bar's UK parent company.

The Irish Examiner has reached out to Westside Leisure for comment.