So far, bids for Subway have ranged between $8.5bn and $10bn, one source said
Subway advisers still aim to get $10bn in global sandwich chain sale

In 2021, Subway launched a menu overhaul and splashy marketing campaign in the US as it embarked on a turnaround plan that has helped sales grow. 

Mon, 01 May, 2023 - 16:03
Abigail Summerville and Anirban Sen

The bankers running the sale process for Subway have given the private equity firms vying for the sandwich chain a $5bn (€4.5bn) acquisition financing plan, hoping to overcome a challenging environment for leveraged buyouts and fetch the company's asking price of more than $10bn, sources say. 

Interest rates have been rising and concerns about an economic slowdown have increased since Subway said in February it was exploring a sale, making debt more expensive and less available for buyout firms pursuing deals. This is weighing on how much the private equity firms are offering to buy companies.

So far, bids for Subway have ranged between $8.5bn and $10bn, one of the sources said. Subway's financial adviser, JPMorgan Chase is now hoping a $5bn debt financing package it has put forward will show buyout firms they can borrow enough to structure an attractive deal even at a $10bn-plus valuation, the sources said.

The debt financing is based on a mix of loans and bonds and its size is equivalent to 6.75 times Subway's 12-month earnings of about $750m, the sources added.

It is possible that this financing will serve only as a temporary solution. This is because a cheaper option for a private-equity buyer of Subway would likely be to finance the acquisition long-term through a so-called whole business securitisation, the sources said. This would involve borrowing using the royalties of restaurant franchises as collateral.

Such financing requires store-by-store due diligence by ratings firms which can take more than a year. Bidders would have to rely on JPMorgan's debt package or arrange their own financing to clinch a deal with Subway, and then refinance through a scheme down the line, the sources said.

In 2021, the chain launched a menu overhaul and splashy marketing campaign in the US as it embarked on a turnaround plan that has helped sales grow. 

Founded in 1965 by 17-year-old Fred DeLuca and family friend Peter Buck, the company has been owned by the founding families since its first restaurant opened as "Pete's Super Submarines" in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

The chain, which has nearly 37,000 locations globally, is moving away from its traditional reliance on franchisees who own only one or two locations and is instead consolidating locations with fewer and larger, well-capitalised franchisees. 

