Delivery giant UPS calls for scrapping of Dublin Airport night flights cap

The US multinational says the measure negatively affects Ireland's competitiveness
Delivery giant UPS calls for scrapping of Dublin Airport night flights cap

During its meeting with the Government, UPS also discussed its investment in a healthcare logistics facility in Ireland which is expected to open in Q4.

Fri, 28 Apr, 2023 - 16:24
Cáit Caden

Delivery giant UPS has called for the measure which caps night flight movements at Dublin Airport to be replaced as it claims it impacts Ireland’s competitiveness.

The US multinational has lobbied the Government to replace condition 5 of the north runway which imposes a limit of 65 flights across the airfield between 11pm and 7am.

UPS said it wanted to “highlight the importance of protecting cargo night flights including how it supports economic growth and keeping Irish businesses competitive in a 24-hour global economy”.

UPS representatives spoke virtually about the matter with Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney’s department earlier this year and called for condition 5 to be replaced with “a noise quota system”.

Dublin Airport and the daa have previously called for condition 5 to be amended, claiming it hits Ireland’s economic recovery post-covid and post-Brexit.

The airport said, in 2019, it was averaging over 100 aircraft movements between 11pm and 7am.

It proposed that, instead of a night flight cap across the airport, the north runway only be used from 6am to midnight, rather than 7am to 11pm. It also suggested a noise quota count system from 11.30pm to 6am.

“We can confirm that we are supporting the airport’s proposals. Discussions are ongoing so we will not be able to speak in more detail,” said a UPS spokesperson.

Healthcare logistics facility

During its meeting with the Government, UPS also discussed its investment in a healthcare logistics facility in Ireland which is expected to open in Q4.

The planned UPS facility in Dublin is anticipated to create 30 jobs initially.

Around 80% of pharmaceutical drugs in the EU require cold-chain logistical support and temperature-controlled transportation.

The Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment did not comment immediately when asked if it is considering replacing condition 5 following its meeting with UPS.

Read More

Fintech firm Paysend to base its European headquarters out of Dublin

More in this section

First Republic And PacWest Plunge Amid Wider Bank-Stock Selloff First Republic’s $21bn rout puts S&P status in question
Ukrainians in Ireland 'cautiously optimistic' exports of Jameson to Russia will end Ukrainians in Ireland 'cautiously optimistic' exports of Jameson to Russia will end
Ancient Swedish Hamlet Holds Lessons for Future of Clean Power Ireland among just four European countries that can finance green goals
Night flightscompetitivenessPlace: Dublin AirportOrganisation: UPS
Delivery giant UPS calls for scrapping of Dublin Airport night flights cap

Fintech firm Paysend to base its European headquarters out of Dublin

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd