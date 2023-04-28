Delivery giant UPS calls for scrapping of Dublin Airport night flights cap

Delivery giant UPS has called for the measure which caps night flight movements at Dublin Airport to be replaced as it claims it impacts Ireland’s competitiveness.

The US multinational has lobbied the Government to replace condition 5 of the north runway which imposes a limit of 65 flights across the airfield between 11pm and 7am.

UPS said it wanted to “highlight the importance of protecting cargo night flights including how it supports economic growth and keeping Irish businesses competitive in a 24-hour global economy”.

UPS representatives spoke virtually about the matter with Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney’s department earlier this year and called for condition 5 to be replaced with “a noise quota system”.

Dublin Airport and the daa have previously called for condition 5 to be amended, claiming it hits Ireland’s economic recovery post-covid and post-Brexit.

The airport said, in 2019, it was averaging over 100 aircraft movements between 11pm and 7am.

It proposed that, instead of a night flight cap across the airport, the north runway only be used from 6am to midnight, rather than 7am to 11pm. It also suggested a noise quota count system from 11.30pm to 6am.

“We can confirm that we are supporting the airport’s proposals. Discussions are ongoing so we will not be able to speak in more detail,” said a UPS spokesperson.

Healthcare logistics facility

During its meeting with the Government, UPS also discussed its investment in a healthcare logistics facility in Ireland which is expected to open in Q4.

The planned UPS facility in Dublin is anticipated to create 30 jobs initially.

Around 80% of pharmaceutical drugs in the EU require cold-chain logistical support and temperature-controlled transportation.

The Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment did not comment immediately when asked if it is considering replacing condition 5 following its meeting with UPS.