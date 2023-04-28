Energy crisis sees Croke Park bills nearly triple

The stadium spent €2.34m on heat, light and energy costs in 2022, a 183% increase on the year before
Turnover during 2022 in Croke Park jumped to €52.4m from €11.1m the year before. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Fri, 28 Apr, 2023 - 13:18
Ronan Smyth

The energy crisis had a “severe impact” on Croke Park’s utility bills, leading to a 183% increase in spending during 2022 as the stadium looked to bounce back from covid restrictions.

According to the stadium’s latest financial statement, Croke Park reported a massive bounce-back in fortunes during 2022, hosting 33 matches and seven concerts in the year up to September 30. 

Turnover at the stadium reached €52.4m, up from €11.1m in 2021 — a 374% increase. It also up from the €47.8m recorded in 2019 pre-pandemic. 

The key drivers of this increase were largely due to the return of day-to-day operations at the stadium following the pandemic.

During 2022, it took in €8m for stadium rentals — which includes the concerts it hosted — as well as the 13.8m taken in from premium and suite term tickets, up from the €2.6m in 2021. Meeting and events and catering in the stadium also took in €19.3m — up from €2.8m.

National League match-day income brought in €13.8m — up from €2.6m.

“The large increase is due to the return to normal conference and catering activities following covid impacted years,” the financial statement said.

However, the expenditure side of the business did take a hit due to the energy crisis, with the financial statement saying it had a “severe impact on the stadium energy bill”. Croke Park spent €2.34m on heat, light and energy costs during the year, a 183% increase on the year before.

“Day-to-day cost control measures have been implemented to reduce energy consumption across the stadium,” the statement said.

In 2021, when 31 games were held at Croke Park, the stadium spent just over €829,000 on heat, light, and power — but this was during a period when covid restrictions were largely still in place. However, in 2019 pre-pandemic, it spent €960,602 on heat, light, and power.

A similar amount was spent on utilities in 2018.

The statement said the return to normal trading activities led to an increase in the base cost of running the stadium. 

Despite the huge utility bill seen last year, Croke Park was still able to generate a surplus for the stadium of €17.96m compared to the €5.9m deficit it recorded in 2021. After a distribution of €17m was made to the GAA’s Ard Chomhairle — the governing body — the retained surplus came to €963,151.

The financial statement also reported €5m was spent on stadium and administration expenses, with €2.4m spent on staff and security.

