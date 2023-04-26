CRH predicts sales ahead of expectations for the first half of the year

The Irish building materials giant eyes growth in the US while the environment in Europe remains "challenging".
Albert Manifold, CRH chief executive. Pic: Gary O' Neill

Wed, 26 Apr, 2023 - 08:49
Cáit Caden

Irish building materials giant CRH predicted that sales for the first half of the year will be ahead of expectations as its activity in the US has offset slower growth in Europe.

In a trading update, the company said it anticipates a "more challenging backdrop" in Europe this year driven by continued inflationary pressures and some slowdown in the new-build residential sector.

“We had a positive start to the year in a seasonally quiet trading period,” said Albert Manifold, CRH chief executive.

In Europe like-for-like sales were 6% ahead of the same period in 2022 due to price increases across all products and regions.

Meanwhile, the company said that sales from its two US units rose 10% and 22% respectively year-on-year.

"In our Americas segments we expect robust infrastructure demand, good activity in key non-residential segments, continued pricing progress and positive contributions from acquisitions in the first half," CRH said.

Earlier this year, CRH announced plans to ditch its primary stock market listing in London for one in the US after it reported a 13% jump in core earnings to $5.6bn (€5.3bn).

In its financial results for 2022, the company also posted a 10% rise in profit after tax from continuing operations of $2.7bn.

