Ryanair likely to trim some flights in July and August

Group chief executive Michael O'Leary said that Ryanair would 'absolutely' still hit its annual target of 185m passengers 
Mr Wilson said he was hopeful the number of planes affected by manufacturing issues would be in the single digits out of a fleet of over 550, but that Boeing had not yet provided a detailed delivery schedule. Picture: Damien Storan/PA

Tue, 25 Apr, 2023 - 17:06
Reuters

Ryanair will likely trim some flights in August due to delivery delays from Boeing, but there will be no material impact on customers, senior executive Eddie Wilson said. 

Group chief executive Michael O'Leary had said last week he would trim some high-frequency routes in July and Mr Wilson said the same would happen in August, but that Ryanair would "absolutely" hit its annual target of 185m passengers.

Mr Wilson said he was hopeful the number of planes affected by manufacturing issues would be in the single digits out of a fleet of over 550, but that Boeing had not yet provided a detailed delivery schedule.

"We'll be able to absorb this in terms of frequency reduction," said Mr Wilson, chief executive of Ryanair, the largest airline in the Ryanair Group.

"It won't be material, it won't affect people, because all the bookings aren't in for August," he added.

Mr O'Leary had described the delays by Boeing as "very disappointing", but Mr Wilson said talks with the US firm about a possible large new order would not be impacted.

Mr Wilson was speaking in Berlin where he announced 520 weekly flights in its summer schedule, but said Ryanair was focusing growth elsewhere due to high airport charges. 

