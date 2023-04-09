Emergency declared at Dublin Airport after issue with Ryanair flight

A full emergency situation was launched at Dublin Airport on Sunday after a Ryanair flight from Liverpool required the use of the fire brigade upon landing.
Flight FR5542 had departed from Liverpool's John Lennon International Airport on Sunday afternoon.
It landed into Dublin shortly after 5.45pm, but passengers were kept onto the plane after an issue with the landing.
A spokesperson for the Dublin Airport Authority explained: "A full emergency was declared at Dublin Airport this afternoon following the arrival of Ryanair flight FR5542 from Liverpool.
"The Dublin Airport Fire Service responded, and the passengers disembarked the aircraft normally once the all clear was given by the Airport Fire Officer. Air Traffic flows into Dublin Airport were suspended during the incident."
A Ryanair statement to the Irish Examiner said: "This flight from Liverpool to Dublin (9 Apr) experienced a minor technical issue with its nose landing gear upon landing. Passengers and crew disembarked normally and the aircraft will shortly be towed back to the hangar for further inspection by Ryanair engineers."