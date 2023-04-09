Emergency declared at Dublin Airport after issue with Ryanair flight

Emergency declared at Dublin Airport after issue with Ryanair flight

The Ryanair flight at Dublin Airport. Picture: Airports Live TV/Youtube

Sun, 09 Apr, 2023 - 19:20
David Kent

A full emergency situation was launched at Dublin Airport on Sunday after a Ryanair flight from Liverpool required the use of the fire brigade upon landing.

Flight FR5542 had departed from Liverpool's John Lennon International Airport on Sunday afternoon.

It landed into Dublin shortly after 5.45pm, but passengers were kept onto the plane after an issue with the landing.

A spokesperson for the Dublin Airport Authority explained: "A full emergency was declared at Dublin Airport this afternoon following the arrival of Ryanair flight FR5542 from Liverpool. 

"The Dublin Airport Fire Service responded, and the passengers disembarked the aircraft normally once the all clear was given by the Airport Fire Officer. Air Traffic flows into Dublin Airport were suspended during the incident."

A Ryanair statement to the Irish Examiner said: "This flight from Liverpool to Dublin (9 Apr) experienced a minor technical issue with its nose landing gear upon landing. Passengers and crew disembarked normally and the aircraft will shortly be towed back to the hangar for further inspection by Ryanair engineers."

Read More

Housing crisis ‘on cusp of changing’, claims Taoiseach

More in this section

Cork nurse named as a new caretaker of Great Blasket Island Cork nurse named as a new caretaker of Great Blasket Island
Leo Varadkar comments Taoiseach to 'intensify' talks with Rishi Sunak over Windsor Framework
1916 Easter Rising commemoration President Higgins and Taoiseach mark 1916 Rising anniversary
1916 Easter Rising commemoration

Sinn Fein criticises DUP and eviction ban during Easter Rising speech

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd