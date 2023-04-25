Confectionery and pet food boost Nestle as prices rise

Confectionery and pet food boost Nestle as prices rise

Nestle said sales rose 5.6% to €24bn in the three months to the end of March, beating analysts' estimates. 

Tue, 25 Apr, 2023 - 14:31
Richa Naidu

Nestle reported slightly better-than-expected first-quarter sales as the world's biggest packaged food company increased prices to offset weak sales volumes.

The Swiss company, which makes KitKat chocolate bars, Nescafe coffee,  and Maggi stock cubes, said sales rose 5.6% to €24bn in the three months to the end of March, beating analysts' estimates. 

The maker of Purina pet food increased its prices by 9.8% in the quarter but sales volumes — which the company calls real internal growth — fell 0.5%.

Confectionery and pet food sales were bright spots, with volumes rising in both categories.

Nestle shares have risen 6.5% since the start of the year. Analysts and investors, including broker Bernstein, called the results "a strong start to the year".

"A very resilient set of numbers that underlines the strong results we've seen so far from staples in general, for instance, P&G and Coca Cola last week," said Richard Saldanha, a fund manager at Nestle investor Aviva.

"The concern going into this year was whether higher prices would have a major negative impact on volumes — but that doesn't seem to have been the case so far," he said.

Consumer goods companies from Unilever to P&G have raised prices sharply over the last two years to battle rising commodities and supply chain costs.

Inflation

Margins have been squeezed by the impact of the pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which sent energy prices to record highs.

Some shoppers — particularly those in Europe — have balked at higher prices, prompting lower sales volumes across the industry as people buy less or trade down to cheaper brands.

Yet many consumer companies are still seeing resilient demand, especially from US shoppers.

Rival Unilever, which posts results later this week, said earlier this year that the industry was past "peak inflation, but not yet past peak pricing". 

Food price inflation will start easing in the second half of this year, French European Central Bank policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau has said, adding that a decrease in crop prices will help. 

However, sugar producer Associated British Foods has warned that sugar could be an exception to the easing of prices in the second half. It's unclear whether companies will prioritise volume sales growth by passing on declining costs to consumers or look to protect margins. 

Reuters

Read More

Sports giant Decathlon to open new Limerick store

More in this section

Whitbread FTSE Stock Premier Inn eyes growth in Ireland and Britain amid squeeze on independent hoteliers
Sports giant Decathlon to open new Limerick store Sports giant Decathlon to open new Limerick store
€215m worth of State shares in AIB to be sold back to bank €215m worth of State shares in AIB to be sold back to bank
#Food#Food Inflation#Inflation#Energy Prices#UkraineOrganisation: Nestle
<p>Gross corporate profits in 2022 - which includes both Irish-owned and foreign-owned entities - came to €297.5bn, an 18.6% increase compared to 2021</p>

Corporate profits surge nearly 20% driving huge tax haul 

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd