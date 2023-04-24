AIB expands supports for staff experiencing domestic violence

AIB has expanded supports for employees experiencing domestic abuse and violence, to include ten days of fully paid annual leave per year.

The bank has said it will also offer affected employees five days paid emergency hotel accommodation; security assistance to ensure their personal safety on the way to, from and at work; counselling services and the option of a salary advance to assist financially where required.

Staff can also avail of in-house vulnerable customer supports to help ensure their financial independence.

The supports around domestic abuse are in addition to an improved family leave offering for staff introduced in the past year, including seven weeks paid parents’ leave, 10 days fertility leave per year for employees undergoing treatment and two days for employees whose partners are having treatment, surrogacy leave and compassionate leave for staff who experience loss of pregnancy.

Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman said he is “delighted to see AIB taking positive steps to support employees experiencing domestic violence”.

Last month the Oireachtas passed the Work Life Balance Act, which will provide statutory entitlement to paid domestic violence leave.

“We know that the response to domestic violence needs to be an all-of-society approach and that is why it is so encouraging to see large employers like AIB taking the initiative and providing such strong support to their employees,” said Minister O’Gorman.

AIB Chief People Officer Geraldine Casey said they welcome the Work Life Balance legislation.

“As one of Ireland’s largest employers, we want to show our commitment to stand with colleagues experiencing domestic violence and to ensure that we are creating a culture that keeps the wellbeing of our people to the forefront,” she said.

AIB’s new policy has been informed by the experience of a staff member who was a victim of domestic violence, and is now working to improve supports for vulnerable customers.

Customers of the bank who are experiencing domestic abuse can also avail of a range of supports, put in place in partnership with Women’s Aid and the BPFI.

This includes training to enable customer facing employees to recognise the signs and assist customers who may be subject to financial abuse and coercive control.

AIB also operates a dedicated Additional Support Helpline which can be contacted Monday to Friday 9am- 5pm by calling 0818 227 056.