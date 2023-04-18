Netflix misses targets with only 1.75m new subscribers

Tue, 18 Apr, 2023 - 21:36
Lucas Shaw

Netflix got off to a slow start to the year, missing analysts' estimates after adding only 1.75 million customers in the first quarter and stoking concerns about the future of the world’s most popular TV network. Investors were expecting 2.41 million new customers.

Netflix also predicted in earnings released on Tuesday night that it will generate lower sales and profit in the current quarter than what analysts forecast. The company delayed its plan to crack down on password sharing in the US. It sees new customers in the current period as “roughly similar” to the first quarter. Shares of Netflix fell as much as 12% in extended trading. 

This is the second year in a row where Netflix has gotten off to a shaky start. Shares of Netflix have slipped more than 50% from their high in November 2021 as the company has gone from a high-flying phenom to a middle-aged star searching for its next big hit. 

The streaming service lost customers in the first half of 2022 and added fewer than 9 million customers for the full 12 months, its slowest pace since 2011, the year it split its streaming service from its DVD-by-mail business. Netflix said it is shutting down its DVD delivery operation, ending its original business after a 25-year run. The company cited the cost of operating it after years of seeking customers move online. 

The streaming industry pioneer has responded to its slowing growth by introducing two new initiatives: An advertising-supported tier and a plan to crack down on password sharing. Bloomberg

