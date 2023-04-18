LED producer ProPhotonix doubles capacity at Cork facility following €500,000 investment

The firm is now seeking to expand its workforce, with a number of roles across engineering and production on offer
The Irish-founded company designs and manufactures LED lights including custom LED solutions for applications including machine vision, 3D printing, and disinfection.

Tue, 18 Apr, 2023 - 10:22
Emer Walsh

Illumination manufacturer and designer, ProPhotonix is set to expand its Irish presence following an investment of €500,000 in its Cork facility.

Located in Little Island, the funding will double the site's capacity as well as increase production flexibility to enable faster product delivery.

Founded more than two decades ago, the company was established as a spin-off from the Tyndall National Institute, formerly the NMRC,
with its parent company, Exatera, headquartered in the US. Its Cork facility is one of the firm's two production facilities, the second of which is located in Essex.

Following the investment, the firm is also looking to expand its Cork team, offering a number of jobs across engineering and production.

Partnering with six Fortune 20 customers, the firm provides LED Lights as well as machine vision, 3D printing and disinfection across the industrial, medical and security sectors.

“This is an exciting time for the LED business," said Vice-President of Exatera, Kiyomi Monro. "This additional production flexibility and capacity has already enabled ProPhotonix to improve our offering and we look forward to further growth in the future.”

Also speaking on the announcement, interim CEO of IDA Ireland, Mary Buckley welcomed the increase in the Cork site's production capacity.

Part of the US-headquartered Exatera group in Boston, Prophotonix is one of a family of companies specialising in precision performance for equipment manufacturers. 

