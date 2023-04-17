Google shares slide as Samsung 'weighs replacing with Microsoft Bing on phones'

Shares in Google-owner Alphabet tumbled following a New York Times report that Samsung has considered replacing Google with Microsoft’s Bing as the default search engine on its phones.

Google employee’s were shocked when they learned about Samsung’s threat in March, the New York Times reported, citing internal messages. The contract between Alphabet and the world’s leading smartphone maker is under negotiation and Samsung could still stick with Google, according to the New York Times. Shares of Alphabet fell as much as 4% at one stage.