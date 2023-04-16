An Post boss breaks silence on RTÉ job

An Post boss David McRedmond revealed he was not shortlisted for the role of director general of RTÉ.

The former TV3 CEO was rumoured to be the favourite to succeed Dee Forbes at the helm of the national broadcaster, but said he went for interview for the position on March 13 and was informed by the recruitment consultant the following day that he was not being shortlisted.

“I am no longer a candidate in any process for a role at RTÉ and for the avoidance of doubt, I have no further interest in a role at RTÉ,” Mr McRedmond said in a statement today.

Mr McRedmond released the statement following reports about whether or not he would take the reigns at RTÉ, with a piece in the Business Post stating that Mr McRedmond is believed to be “too entrepreneurial” for the position.

In his statement Mr McRedmond said the ongoing speculation was “damaging to RTÉ, to An Post and to those involved”.

Mr McRedmond was seen by many insiders as a good fit for the role having previously run the television station TV3 before it was sold to Virgin Media.

Prior to his time with TV3, McRedmond was the commercial director of Eircom and the managing director of Eircom Enterprises.

In his early career was a retail industry executive in the UK and US, where he held senior roles such as operations director of Waterstones, and CEO of WH Smith.

RTÉ chairwoman Siún Ní Raghallaigh will attend an Oireachtas committee meeting on Wednesday where she is expected to be questioned about recent leaks in relation to delays in appointing a new director general.

The appointment of the director general must be approved by the board and signed off by the Cabinet.

The new frontrunner for the coveted job, which has an annual salary of more than €300,000, is now rumoured to be Kevin Bakhurst.

Kevin Bakhurst is now the frontrunner for the director general job. Picture: INPHO/Donall Farmer

Mr Bakhurst previously worked as managing director of RTÉ News and Current affairs for four years previously.

Mr Bakhurst, who worked for several years as journalist in the UK, has been group director of content and media policy at the UK regulator Ofcom since October 2016.