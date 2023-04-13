Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with IDA Ireland, DLA Piper, Oxendales, Irish Beverage Council, TEKenable and CarTrawler.

Michael Lohan has been appointed as CEO of IDA Ireland. He iis currently IDA global head of life sciences and talent transformation and innovation departments and is a member of the organisation’s executive leadership team. He has represented IDA in roles with Digital Manufacturing Ireland, the SSPC research centre for pharmaceuticals, the Irish Medical Association (Ibec) and the Disruptive Technology Innovation Fund. He joined IDA Ireland in 2003 from the private sector where he held senior roles including Nortel’s European Operations in Galway and IEC Electronics European Operations. He holds an MSc in Technology Management from NUIG, and is a graduate of the Berkley Executive Programme.

Aoife Murphy has been appointed as a partner with law firm DLA Piper’s Intellectual Property & Technology (IPT) practice in Ireland. Previously a partner in Whitney Moore since 2005, she will lead DLA Piper’s IPT team, bringing her notable experience in the life sciences sector. Aoife is a multi-award-winning commercial litigator and author, and is named in the Top 250 women in IP globally and ranked as a ‘Leading Individual’ by the Legal 500 . She advises indigenous and multinational clients on all aspects of patents, trademarks, copyright and design-related intellectual property matters. Aoife also sits on the Intellectual Property Law Committee of the Law Society of Ireland.

Paul Sweeney has been appointed as CEO of online retailer Oxendales, operating in Ireland for over 60 years. He previously spent six years with the firm’s parent company, N Brown Group, a clothing, footwear and homeware retailer, which also owns fashion and lifestyle brands JD Williams, Simply Be and Jacamo. This appointment comes as Oxendales continues to develop its new strategic proposition in Ireland. The retailer currently offers over 5,000 women’s fashion pieces and over 6,500 home, garden and DIY products across its retail platforms. Paul brings more than 25 years of senior executive experience in the financial services sector, delivering leadership, employee, and customer engagement programmes.

Agnese Filippi, country manager of Coca-Cola Ireland, has been named as the new chair of the Irish Beverage Council (IBC), the unit of the employer group Ibec representing the non-alcohol beverage industry. As IBC chair, Agnese will represent an industry at the heart of Ireland’s economy employing over 3,500 people directly and supporting another 3,000 jobs indirectly. Agnese has been country manager of Coca-Cola Ireland since 2021, responsible for meeting the evolving needs of consumers, positioning the organisation to drive success in the marketplace and ensuring continued delivery of the company’s long-term growth and success in Ireland. Ibec members range from agriculture to manufacturing, retail, tourism and more.

Muhammad Zeeshan Khan has been promoted to CTO of the Microsoft services division at tech services firm TEKenable, from his prior role as Microsoft Power Platforms lead solution architect. He has held various roles with TEKenable over the past 20 years. Muhammad brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in his engagement with clients. He has been a major contributor to the success and growth of the company. Since 2011, he has managed TEKenable Groups’ regional presence in the UAE/GCC region. He holds a post-grad diploma in Business Studies & IT from the DBS and an MBA Management Information Systems from the University of Central Punjab.

Zillah Byng-Thorne has been appointed as a non-executive director with CarTrawler, the B2B travel technology company providing car rental and mobility technology solutions to clients including easyJet, Emirates, eDreams Odigeo and American Express Travel, and with recent partnerships including Uber, United Airlines, Hopper, and Volotea. Zillah is the outgoing CEO of global media business Future, where she led the growth of its market capitalisation from £30m in 2013 to £1.4bn today. She is also an experienced board member and is chair-designate of Trustpilot, chair of M&C Saatchi, a non-executive director of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, and previously served as director of Flutter Entertainment, The Hut Group and Go Compare.