Irish cargo airline ASL Future Flight secures license to operate commercial drones 

ASL Future Flight, the Irish subsidiary of ASL Airlines has been given a Light UAS Aircraft Systems Operator Certificate (LUC) by the Irish Aviation Authority.

The certificate will allow the cargo airline to start commercial drone operations without operational authorisation from the IAA, such as delivering light cargo over a short range.

The license will be used by the airline to train and gain experience with drones before moving on to heavier and longer-range operations.

The Dublin and Shannon-based airline is one of seven in the ASL Aviation Holdings group operating cargo flights globally for the express parcel and e-commerce markets. ASLI has a fleet of 40 aircraft, with customers including FedEx, DHL and Amazon.

Established in 1972, ASL Airlines Ireland is one of Europe’s leading freight operators and specialises in aviation support services and fleet management.

With its headquarters and main operational base in Dublin and its own light maintenance hangar in Shannon, ASL Airlines Ireland also has aircraft and crew bases in 10 European countries. The airline’s operations span a network of more than 50 regular European and global destinations using its fleet of 40 aircraft.

ASL's new certificate will allow flights by a drone less than 3 metres in diameter with a maximum take-off weight (MTOW) of 25kg. The airline will also be authorised for short-range cargo operations which would typically allow the delivery of small packages of up to about 5Kgs.

ASL Future Flight will begin training and flight testing while considering plans for unmanned flights using larger drones. These will require a Certified Category Authorisation very similar to an airline Air Operators Certificate.

“Cargo will play a key role in the development of new flight technologies”, said ASL Airlines Ireland Managing Director, John Rawl. “This LUC shows ASL’s commitment to be ready, willing and able as unmanned aircraft become larger and capable of operating over wider networks delivering cargo up to 500kgs or more.”

UAS Manager for the IAA, Enda Walsh said, “ASL Future Flight are only the third operator to obtain a Light UAS Operator Certificate from the IAA. "We look forward to working with ASL as they continue to grow and develop.”

ASL is exploring new flight technologies through ASL CargoVision, a forum of fifteen companies involved in unmanned flight, large drone or unmanned aircraft and sustainable flight using hybrid electric and hydrogen fuels.

The airline will also begin an initial test flight programme in the coming weeks and plans for commercial activities will be announced later this year.

