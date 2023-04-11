Bank of Ireland admits error in transferring over KBC mortgages

The mistake affects roughly half of the total customers transferred over from KBC
Bank of Ireland admits error in transferring over KBC mortgages

The error could see 35,000 customers' ability to get loans impacted. Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Tue, 11 Apr, 2023 - 11:59
Ronan Smyth

Bank of Ireland has admitted to an error in transferring mortgages from KBC which could impact customers' ability to get loans.

The bank said the issue came as a result of the mortgage “start date” being incorrectly inputted into their systems with 35,000 customers affected - roughly half of the total customers transferred over from KBC.

The error means that Bank of Ireland did not submit the mortgage details to the Central Credit Register (CCR) for February and March while it is being resolved.

In a statement, the company said it does not believe that the error “is likely to have affected” customers but if someone impacted by this process was to apply for a loan “the gap in the monthly updates” to the CCR could be seen by the prospective lender.

Bank of Ireland said the letter issued to impacted customers could be used as proof of the error if they are applying for a loan.

“To date we’ve had no confirmation of a loan application being impacted but if any customer has a specific query they can contact our team and we will support,’ the bank said.

“We have also informed other lenders about the error so that they are aware of it.”

