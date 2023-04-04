Cork firm one of three classified as 'fraudulent' by Central Bank

One firm has been operating as a high-cost credit provider without Central Bank authorisation 
The Central Bank has warned that scammers are increasingly using legitimate firms' details to add validity to their own fraud, with those acting illegally often quoting real authorisation numbers, company registration numbers and links to what appear to be authentic websites. 

Tue, 04 Apr, 2023 - 17:03
Emer Walsh

The Central Bank of Ireland has published warning notices for three separate firms that it says have been operating across the state without authorisation. 

It warned that AMPM Loans with contact information including an address of Unit 10, Frank Field Business Park, Bally Careen Industrial Estate, Kinsale Road, Cork, holds no authorisation as a retail credit firm or high cost credit provider. 

Online, the firm advertises itself as the "cheapest unsecured loan provider company," offering loans for everything from holidays to educational experiences. 

Operating without the necessary permission, The Central Bank said the scam is an example of "advance fee fraud."

"AMPM Loans seeks an upfront payment fee prior to providing a loan. The loans are never provided," the Central Bank explained.

A second fraudulent firm, Online Credit Plus, from the website https://online-creditplus.com, has been operating as a retail credit firm without authorisation from the central bank, also committing advance fee fraud by seeking upfront payment without providing a loan. 

A third firm, Atlas Finance Group operating the website www.atlasfinance-group.com has been described by the regulator as a 'fraudulent entity,' which claimed to be a partner of the Central Bank of Ireland while illicitly using its name and logo to deceive consumers.

The firm operates as a retail credit firm in the absence of appropriate authorisation.

In addition to the regulator's notices, various financial institutions have recently issued warnings following a rising number of scams targeting a large cohort of consumers.

Both Revolut and the Irish League of Credit Unions have advised customers on how to stay safe from scams, warning of phishing links being sent by criminals to obtain personal details.

The ILCU has also warned customers of fake website imitating legitimate credit unions which are being used by scammers to trick customers into sharing sensitive information. 

Customers impacted by such phishing scams have also been advised to contact their local credit union directly, while those impacted by Revolut scams encouraged to contact the financial institution involved and the Gardai.

READ NOW

