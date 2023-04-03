Apple to cut a 'small number' of jobs in some retail teams

In the wake of cuts at other tech giants, this is Apple's first known internal shedding of jobs 
Apple to cut a 'small number' of jobs in some retail teams

Apple employs around 6,000 people in Ireland, the majority of them in its Cork City campus. Picture: Dan Linehan

Mon, 03 Apr, 2023 - 23:05
Mark Gurman

Apple Inc is eliminating a small number of roles within its corporate retail teams, according to sources with knowledge of the matter, marking its first known internal job cuts since it embarked on a belt-tightening effort last year.

The company is shedding positions in what it calls its development and preservation teams, according to the sources, who asked not to be identified because the move hasn’t been announced. 

Those groups are responsible for the construction and upkeep of Apple retail stores and other facilities around the world.

While the number of positions being eliminated couldn’t be ascertained and is likely very small, the move represents a new step for the world’s most valuable company, whose peers have been slashing their ranks in the face of a shaky economy and sluggish consumer spending.

Apple is positioning the move as a streamlining effort, rather than layoffs. It told employees that the changes were designed to improve upkeep of stores globally and that the company will provide support to affected workers.

The iPhone maker has largely held off on corporate layoffs, even as it trims budgets and pares back much of its contractor workforce, including on-contract engineers, recruiters and security guards. The company previously cut corporate jobs before the pandemic, when it eliminated a couple hundred members of its self-driving car division.

Read More

Apple gets the go-ahead for major expansion of Cork campus

With the latest move, Apple told employees in those groups that they would have the ability to reapply for a number of roles similar to their prior jobs. Those who don’t take a new role will get as much as four months of pay, the sources said.

A representative for Cupertino, California-based Apple declined to comment.

Some management roles are also being eliminated. While those employees could be rehired as so-called individual contributors, they may not have the same compensation, according to the sources. 

In a few instances, some employees are exempt and will keep their jobs without needing to reapply.

Apple had 164,000 employees as of September, when its last fiscal year ended. The company didn’t expand its workforce as quickly as many big tech companies during the pandemic, decreasing the need for major layoffs. Its peers, including Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google, have cut tens of thousands of jobs.

Apple employs around 6,000 people in Ireland, the majority in its Cork City campus.

Read More

Tech layoffs lead to 2,300 Irish job losses, Central Bank estimates

More in this section

Production At Pernod-Ricard SA's Jameson Irish Whiskey Plant Pernod sales hit hard by drinks licence delay in India         
15,000 tenancies could be lost if 'exodus' of landlords continues 15,000 tenancies could be lost if 'exodus' of landlords continues
Cineworld financials Cineworld halts sale of Irish, UK, and US business
TechBusinessOrganisation: Apple
<p>Left to right, David Russell - Chief Executive Officer, Conor Magee- Chief Technical Officer, Philip Russell – Commercial Director</p>

Broadband provider Host Ireland rebrands as Elio Networks

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd