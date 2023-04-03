Pernod sales hit hard by drinks licence delay in India         

Jameson-maker Pernod Ricard is facing "massive losses" to business in India because some of its brands have not been available in the capital New Delhi for six months due to a licence issue delay, according to documents and sources.
Two sources familiar with Pernod's issues said its top brands Chivas Regal, Blenders Pride, 100 Pipers and Absolut vodka were not currently available in Delhi city.
The issue is the latest business headache for the French spirits group in India, a key growth market.
Pernod has operated for more than 20 years in Delhi and across India where licences to operate are granted by states individually, and in most cases have to be renewed every year.
In a court filing dated March 27, which is not public, Pernod told a judge that it applied for a new Delhi city regulatory licence in August 2022 but the city government has still not issued a licence, excluding the company from city bars and shops.
Pernod said in the filing it is "being severely impacted with loss of market share and revenues" and unable to conduct its business in the city, adding that as a consequence it was "suffering massive losses".
Without quantifying the loss, Pernod said that it "has been suffering and continues to suffer significant business losses which are increasing with every passing day", adding consumers had been deprived of access to its brands.