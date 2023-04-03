Broadband provider Host Ireland rebrands as Elio Networks

Business broadband provider Host Ireland has rebranded as Elio Networks ahead of its launch into the Cork market in April.

The company has announced a significant expansion across Ireland, also announcing launches across Limerick and Galway in 2023.

“Host Ireland is 25 years old. We believe our new trading name and identity better communicate our goals and aspirations," said chief executive of Elio, David Russell.

"Our ambition isn’t just the Irish market; we want to look at a larger international expansion. We needed a brand and a name that would travel."

According to Elio, the new company name is derived from the mythological sun god, Helios, with Mr Russell explaining, "If we don’t have the sun, we cannot live. Business cannot trade if it doesn’t have broadband."

Last year Elio Networks was acquired by Digital 9 Infrastructure, an investment business listed on the London Stock Exchange. Elio Networks operates its own fixed wireless network across Dublin and provides global fibre connectivity.

Countrywide, roll-out Elio Networks building infrastructure across Cork and is launching there next month. This will be followed by further investment and a launch in Limerick and Galway before the year's end.

"After that, we have an eye on international expansion," Mr Russell continued.

“This time next year, we will have an All-Ireland presence. Our focus is on challenging the Irish market, as we believe connectivity can be much better here; then we will look to international expansion.”