Julie O'Neill takes up new position of Permanent TSB Chair

Formal civil servant, Julie O'Neill has taken up the position of Chairperson of Permanent TSB Group following her appointment in January.
Ms O'Neill, who previously served as secretary general at the Department of Transport and non-executive director of Ryanair, succeeds Robert Elliott who had previously announced his intention to retire from the Board at the end of March.
"We are entering an exciting phase for Permanent TSB and following the transformational acquisition of certain elements of Ulster Bank’s Retail, SME and Asset Finance businesses," Ms O'Neill said this morning.
"I look forward to working with the Board, Eamonn and the wider team to continue to drive the bank forward towards our ambition of becoming Ireland’s best personal and small business bank."
Ms O'Neill also paid tribute to Mr Elliott for his "deep commitment" to the bank, crediting his role in the bank's progress during his time as chair.
Commenting on today’s announcement, Eamonn Crowley Permanent TSB CEO officially welcomed Ms O'Neill, adding that the new chair "will bring a depth of experience, corporate governance and leadership skills to the bank."
"On behalf of the Board, Executive Committee and all colleagues throughout Permanent TSB, I also want to thank Robert Elliott most sincerely for his exceptional leadership over the last six years.’