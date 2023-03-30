Cork Airport receives €6m for security upgrades

Cork Airport is set to receive €6m from the Government in capital funding towards its security screening processes as part of a €16.6m investment in regional airports.

Ireland West Airport, otherwise known as Knock Airport, will receive just over €5m in funding, while Shannon Airport is set to receive more than €4.6m. Meanwhile, smaller airports such as Donegal and Kerry will receive €586,604 and €419,988 respectively.

The investment is being made under the Regional Airports Programme 2021-2025. The Department of Transport said these allocations would contribute towards capital investment in the areas of safety and security at airports as well as supporting projects with a sustainability focus.

Cork Airport was not originally entitled for support under the 2023 programme but the department said it was providing €6m for the commencement of a significant CAT 3 security screening project.

The security screening technology allows both electronic and liquids to be left in hand luggage while screening so security checks can be done more quickly. This project is currently being assessed by the department in line with the Public Spending Code.

Funding to support projects employing this CAT 3 security screening technologies at Shannon, Donegal, and Kerry airports have already been provided. Ireland West Airport has also received approval for these security screening improvements as part of this round of funding.

The funding announcement was made in Shannon Airport on Thursday by Junior Minister Jack Chambers, who has responsibility for aviation.

Mr Chambers said he expected 2023 to be a busy year for Shannon Airport, with the number of passengers passing through already higher than 2019 levels.

He added this funding would support “significant airfield rehabilitation” at Shannon Airport as well as three new passenger air bridges.

“Security screening equipment upgrades are also being supported, along with the continued support for water supply system upgrade works,” he said.

Among the approved project types for this funding include plans for carbon reduction, electrification of airport vehicle fleets, upgrades to electrical and water systems as well as safety measures.