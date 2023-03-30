Irish annual pace of inflation drops to 7% as energy prices ease

The annual pace of Irish inflation has dropped to 7% on the back of falling energy prices.

Newly released figures from the CSO's harmonised index of consumer prices show a month-on-month price increase of 0.9% since February 2023, despite an easing of energy prices by just under 1%.

This compares with HICP inflation of 8.1% in Ireland in the 12 months to February 2023 and an annual increase of 8.5% in the HICP for the Eurozone in the same period.

The CSO published its estimates for the 12 months to March 2023 ahead of Eurostat’s latest inflation figures which will be released tomorrow, March 31st.

The CSO based their estimates off of the EU Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP).

Despite falling energy costs, food prices are estimated to have increased by 1.1% in the last month and by 13.5% year-on-year. Similarly, transport costs have risen by 2.2% in the month and increased by 0.6% in the 12 months to March 2023.

"Looking at the components of the flash HICP in Ireland for March 2023, energy prices are estimated to be to have decreased by 0.9% in the month and increased 11.7% since March 2022," said CSO statistician, Anthony Dawson.

The HICP excluding energy is estimated to have increased by 6.3% since March 2022.

Month-on-month inflation increases come despite two recent ECB rate hikes which saw its main refinancing rate increase by a combined 100 basis points since February this year.

The Central Bank's main interest rate now stands at 3.5%, up from 0% in July 2022.