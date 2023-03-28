Little change to Flutter shares after rival William Hill fined £19m by gambling regulator

Shares in Paddy Power owner Flutter and Entain’s Ladbrokes were largely unchanged after its rival 888’s William Hill was slapped with a £19m (€21.5m) fine by the UK gambling regulator in a bid to crack down on failures in the industry.
The fine is the largest enforcement payment ever imposed by the regulator, yet it did not send shockwaves through the industry.
However, chief executive of the Gambling Commission Andrew Rhodes said he has noticed some signs of improvement among gambling operators in the last year.
“There are indications that the industry is doing more to make gambling safer and reducing the possibility of criminal funds entering their businesses,” he said.
In the case of William Hill, the Commission uncovered failings “that were so widespread and alarming” that the regulator considered suspending its license.
However, the Commission decided to fine the operator instead as it “immediately recognised their failings” and worked with it to implement improvements.
William Hill’s failings included a lack of customer checks and customers being allowed to gamble with one group business after self-exclusion from a sister business, the commission said.
An 888 spokesperson said the settlement related to a period before it acquired William Hill.
