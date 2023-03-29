Delivering great service helps sustain a loyal customer base

Fifty years ago, brothers Gerry, Philip and Thomas Brady — from Arva, Co Cavan — embarked on a journey that would ultimately lead to the establishment of the successful business that is now Bradys of Castleknock, Dublin.

Starting life as a small family-run, country filling station on the Old Navan Road, Castleknock, the journey was not without challenges, but through dedication and hard work the family was able to overcome them and build the thriving business that exists today.

Bradys remains 100% family-owned and operated to this day and currently employs more than 40 staff. Over the years, the business has undergone many changes and overcome many challenges.

“Beginning life as a filling station, we went on to have a number of franchise partners over the years — from VW, VW Commercials, Audi and Mazda to our long-standing partnership with Mercedes-Benz, SEAT and most recently CUPRA,” explains Gerry Brady, senior sales specialist and nephew of founder Gerry Brady.

Alison Brady and Enda Conefrey of the family-owned motor dealers Bradys of Castleknock, Dublin.

“We also run a premium used car franchise — Bradys Prestige Cars — which sells all brands from VW to Volvo, Audi to BMW, Toyota to Landrover and much more. We aim to have a car to suit all our customers and their family's needs.”

Bradys also has highly experienced aftersales, parts, finance and leasing departments in the same location, providing a one-stop shop to fulfil all of their customer requirements.

Bradys — a trusted name for over 50 years “Throughout the last 50 years, we have expanded our footprint into a two-acre site which is now home to our state-of-the-art showrooms and modern workshop,” says Enda Conefrey, dealer principal and nephew of founder Gerry Brady.

“The site has evolved over the years with work recently begun on our new CUPRA garage to create a new home for CUPRA, our newest brand in our portfolio as well as for SEAT.

“We are unique as a single site, independent, family-owned and operated business in an industry now predominately made up of large automotive groups. We offer a unique family business feel and a personal one-to-one experience which can be more difficult to deliver in larger group setups.

“This plays directly into the ethos of a luxury brand like Mercedes-Benz and indeed CUPRA where quite often the experience is more important than the price point.” Alison Brady, operations director and daughter of founder Gerry Brady, highlights the client-focused ethos underpinning the business: “We are a well-capitalised business with a very linear structure capable of making fast business decisions when required.

“This gives us a distinct edge in making the most of opportunities and indeed taking corrective action where necessary in our everyday operations. We also boast one of the most experienced teams of any franchise dealership in Ireland and have an extremely low staff turnover.” Over the years, Bradys has become a cornerstone of the community in North and West Dublin and throughout the country, providing quality products and services, while also creating jobs and supporting local community initiatives, clubs and causes.

“Our customers come from near and far and are as generational now as indeed our team are,” says Enda Conefrey. “Day-to-day, we meet old and new customers who have stories going back 50 years describing memories of different cars, the colours, the finish, the experiences, the history and the team. In the world we now live in, we believe our customers are our extended family and our personal touch, a unique luxury experience.

“We are extremely grateful to our legions of loyal customers who have supported us for five decades and to whom we owe our success. We look forward with excitement to the future as we grow our business while never losing touch with our customers and their needs and desires.

“We will embrace this future and all the change that it will bring in the move to electrification along with great technological advancements in the automotive world.” Bradys are increasingly aware of their part to play in reducing the overall national carbon footprint.

“We have recently placed heavy investment in PV Solar Power generation on our buildings as well as advancements in recycling of tyres, batteries, fluids, plastics, metals and packaging materials. We are proud members of the 'ELVES' — End-of-Life Vehicle Recycling Scheme amongst other national recycling initiatives. In addition, our sales of Electric Vehicles to customers now makes up 30% of our business.

“Above all, we are ‘car people’ — we understand our customers and our business and we intend to play upon those strengths as we strive forward into our sixth decade in business in Castleknock. Our customers are loyal to us and trust us and we will continue to keep them and our valued staff at the centre of everything we do.”

www.bradysdublin.ie