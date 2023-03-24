Retailer GameStop to cut services across its Irish outlets

Retailer GameStop said it will cease a number of services across its stores in Ireland.

Following an announcement from the company this week, Irish customers will no longer be able to buy gift cards, trade or purchase used devices or pre-order store products.

The store's Pro Loyalty membership will also no longer be issued, with GameStop urging customers to use existing gift cards "as soon as possible."

"We are sorry to inform our loyal customers that as of 22nd March 2023, we will be ceasing the provision of a number of services in our Irish stores and on our website," the company said in a statement.

"These services include the sale of Gift Cards, Trade-in and purchase of Used devices and Accessories, GameStop Pro Loyalty services, Game Protection and Pre-Orders of Products."

GameStop currently operates 35 stores across Ireland, eight of which are in Dublin, with six in Cork and three in Limerick. The company has continually decreased the size of its Irish operations over the past decade, having operated over 50 stores in 2010.

In its 2022 annual report, GameStop's Irish arm warned that the current financial year had "challenges" and "raised questions regarding going concern." The company reported an after-tax loss of over €6m in 2022, with net liabilities of over €40m.

The report also noted that GameStop would "consider closing any stores that are not performing to expectations or where the cost base, particularly occupancy costs, are out of line with the business levels in the location."

Meanwhile, GameStop's US arm reported its first profitable quarter in two years yesterday, sending the stock price, which skyrocketed in 2021, up 40%.

Speaking on the results of its US arm, chief executive, Matt Furlong said: “GameStop is a much healthier business today than it was in the start of 2021. We have a path to full-year profitability.”

The Irish Examiner has reached out to GameStop for comment.