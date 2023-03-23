Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with BMW Group Ireland, ISPCA, IPHA, Saint-Gobain Ireland, Brooks Group and Teagasc.

Helen Westby has been appointed as MD at BMW Group Ireland, replacing Kevin Davidson who is retiring after 31 years with the firm. Helen brings significant industry experience, including as GM at BMW’s training academy for UK and Ireland since 2015. She has a wealth of knowledge across BMW’s business, notably in retail network-facing roles. She joined BMW in 2000 as a consultant on a customer quality programme then moved to a regional business development manager role. In 2013, Helen was promoted to BMW regional sales manager, before her move to the training academy. She holds an MBA from the Henley Business School.

Dr Pete Wedderburn has been appointed to the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) board of directors. Dr Wedderburn is well known as a veterinarian in Ireland with a deep love for animals. He brings a wealth of animal welfare experience across veterinary practice and pet care. He has written four books on pet health and care. He regularly features on Irish and UK media discussing animal welfare, behaviour and health. “I am passionate about preventing cruelty to animals, promoting animal welfare and relieving animal suffering. I see this as an opportunity to ensure we keep focus on doing just that,” he said.

Eimear O’Leary has been appointed as director of communications and advocacy with the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (IPHA). Previously partnerships manager at IPHA, she succeeds Bernard Mallee who has taken up a global role at Bristol Myers Squibb. Over the past five years, Eimear has played a lead role in IPHA’s award-winning Innovate for Life and Innovate for Vaccines campaigns, also working on IPHA affiliates programme, its digital Forum Series and on medicines.ie. She spent 14 years in communications roles with Government and opposition TDs, having held similar roles at 360 and Finn Partners. She holds a PhD and a Masters in Government from UCC.

Kieran Holohan has been appointed as managing director with sustainable construction materials provider Saint-Gobain Ireland, succeeding Pádraig Barry who is retiring. In Ireland, Saint-Gobain’s key businesses are Gyproc (dry-lining, interior fit out and finishing) and Isover (mineral wool insulation). Since joining the firm in 2007, Kieran spent the last nine years as marketing director. He was previously marketing manager with Moy Isover and strategy manager for Saint-Gobain Ireland. He will now oversee the company’s executive team. Kieran holds a BBS from ATU and an MBA from SETI. A sports enthusiast, he is vice-chair of the development committee for his local football club, Mooncoin Celtic.

Kieran Burke has been appointed as CEO of the Brooks Group, part of Murdock Builders Merchants Group, headquartered in Newry, Co Down. He will play a key role in developing the Brooks business. Kieran brings more than 40 years of builders merchanting experience in Ireland, UK and Europe to the role. He replaces Eddie Kelly, who has managed the Brooks business on an interim basis since its acquisition by the Murdock Group in 2021. Eddie will continue to work with our business in a non-executive role as chairman of Brooks, primarily involved in identifying strategic opportunities for both the Brooks business and the wider Murdock Builders Merchants Group.

Dr George Ramsbottom has been appointed as advisory programme development manager to lead a team of 21 climate advisors on the Teagasc Signpost Advisory Programme, providing farmers with advice and training support on climate and sustainability actions. With Teagasc over the past 30 years, he has advised farmers in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, and in Baltinglass, Co Wicklow. He spent a year in New Zealand on secondment, returning to take up a dairy specialist role. He holds a PhD in Farm Systems, a BAgrSc, a Masters in Extension, and a Masters in Animal Reproductive Physiology from the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, all UCD.