Builders fined £60m for submitting rigged bids for UK construction contracts

Some of the best known construction firms in Britain have been slapped with combined fines of almost £60m (€68m), and three company directors have been disqualified, for illegally colluding to rig bids for contracts for high-profile public and private contracts.

The UK's competition regulator said 10 firms were involved in rigged contracts were worth a total of £150m which included high-profile works on a training college for the Metropolitan Police, Bow Street Magistrates Court, as well as at Selfridges department store in London, work for Oxford and Coventry universities, a shopping centre in Reading, and office projects and other building sites in central London and the English midlands.